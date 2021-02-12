FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

LG’s 34-inch Ergo UltraWide Monitor returns to all-time low at $100 off, more

Amazon offers the LG 34WN780-B 34-inch Ergo UltraWide 1440p Monitor for $496.99 shipped. Typically fetching $597, here you’re saving $100 with today’s offer marking only the second notable price cut to date and matching our previous mention for the all-time low. As one of LG’s latest monitors, the new 34-inch Ergo delivers an UltraWide form-factor complete with 1440p resolution and AMD FreeSync support. Living up to its name, this monitor packs a unique ergonomic stand that clamps to your desk to offer various viewing angles and heights. I picked one of these up the first time it went on sale, and have really been enjoying the monitor paired with my MacBook Pro. Over 285 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating. Head below for more

Also on sale today, Amazon has the LG 27-inch 4K Ergo UltraFine Monitor on sale for $499.69. Down from its $599 going rate, you’re saving over $99 here with today’s offer marking a new all-time low and beating our previous mention by less than $1. This display packs much of the same ergonomic focus as the lead deal, but with a 27-inch display that trades in the UltraWide form-factor for a 4K panel. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

If neither of these monitors are going to cut it for your setup, yesterday saw a collection of other LG displays on sale that are certainly worth a look from $247. That’s alongside all of the other ways to elevate your workstation in our Mac accessories guide, not to mention the deals in Satechi’s sitewide 20% off sale.

LG 34-inch Ergo UltraWide Monitor features:

Expand screen space with the 34WN780-B.AUS UltraWide Ergo 34″ 21:9 QHD IPS Monitor from LG. Featuring a 34″ panel with IPS or In-Plane Switching technology, this monitor provides a QHD resolution of 3440 x 1440 with a 75 Hz refresh rate. A 1000:1 contrast ratio, 300 cd/m² brightness, and 178° horizontal and vertical viewing angles ensure clear graphics. Furthermore, a 5 ms (GtG) response time and AMD Radeon FreeSync support allow for smooth performance.

