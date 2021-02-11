Save up to $200 on LG UltraWides, UltraGear gaming monitors, more from $247

Amazon currently offers the LG 32-inch 1440p 165Hz UltraGear Gaming Monitor for $346.99 shipped. Down from its $400 going rate, today’s offer marks the very first price cut we’ve seen since the monitor debuted last fall. LG’s UltraGear monitor delivers a notable battlestation upgrade with a 1440p panel alongside 165Hz refresh rate. Alongside 1ms motion blur reduction, there’s also HDR10 support and AMD FreeSync compatibility. Its 99% coverage of the sRGB color space makes this suitable for creative tasks throughout the day, as well, and you’ll also find two HDMI ports as well as a DisplayPort input to round out the package. Rated 4.6/5 stars. Head below for a collection of other LG monitor deals starting at $247.

LG 32-inch UltraGear Monitor features:

Pure, pro-level gaming. Play like a pro with LG’s 32. UltraGear Gaming Monitor. Color intensity with QHD (2560 x 1440) resolution and unbelievable 1ms response rates. Featuring custom gaming control, ultra-fast 165Hz refresh rates and AMD FeeSync to minimize tearing and stutter — all in a virtually borderless design with a tilt, height, and pivot adjustable stand.

