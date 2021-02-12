FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Satechi President’s Day sale takes 20% off MagSafe stands, chargers, more

Satechi is launching its President’s Day sale today by taking 20% off its entire selection of Apple accessories, chargers, and more. Just apply code PRESIDENT at checkout to lock-in the savings. Shipping varies per order. Out top pick this time around is the new Aluminum 2-in-1 Magnetic Wireless Charging Stand at $47.99. Down from $60, today’s offer is marking only the second price cut on this recent release and matches the all-time low set as a launch discount back in January.

Satechi’s new 2-in-1 charging stand delivers MagSafe compatibility to your iPhone 12 with a magnetic design that gives off a floating form-factor for refueling your device at the desktop or nightstand. There’s also a secondary 5W Qi pad underneath that can refuel AirPods and more. Reviews are still coming in, but you can learn more in our launch coverage. Head below for all of our other top picks.

Satechi President’s Day sale highlights

The President’s Day sales are starting to go live today as this morning also saw a notable promotion launch at Best Buy. Discounting everything from HomePod mini bundles to 4K OLED TVs and more, there are plenty of discounts to be had through the weekend.

Satechi Magnetic 2-in-1 Wireless Charging Stand features:

The Satechi Magnetic 2-in-1 Wireless Charging Stand combines the power of dual wireless charging with the convenience of hands-free magnetic attachment. Designed for iPhone 12 and AirPods Pro, the Stand features a built-in magnetic charger and a designated wireless charging pad to power both devices with ease.

