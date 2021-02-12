FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

This TV wall mount supports displays up to 86-inches and 165-pounds at under $12

-
AmazonHome Theater
45% off Under $12

topstone (96% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the Everstone 32- to 86-inch Adjustable TV Wall Mount for $11.94 Prime shipped with the code 40OFXBTA and when you clip the on-page coupon. Down from its normal going rate of $22, today’s deal marks one of the best prices that we’ve tracked all-time. If your TV is still sitting on an entertainment center, it’s time to take your home theater to new heights. This mount supports displays sized from 32- to 86-inches, which covers the vast range of televisions that you’ll find on the market today. It supports tilt adjusting, which means you can angle it to be perfect for your setup. Rated 4.7/5 stars from over 16,500 happy customers.

If you’re in the market for a more basic mount, well, this model is a great option. While it can’t hold monstrous displays spanning 86-inches, it does have support for panels ranging from 26- to 55-inches. You’ll find a tilt function built-in here, and all that at a price of just $14.50 Prime shipped when you clip the on-page coupon.

Have you taken a look at our home theater guide lately? We’ve found some fantastic deals recently, like Roku’s Express at $25, smart TVs from $120, the TiVo Stream 4K down to $38, and more.

More about Everstone’s Adjustable TV Wall Mount:

  • Everstone Universal Design – Fits most of 32″-86″ TVs up to VESA 600 x 400mm and 165 lbs. Check these wall mount tv bracket informtion before you buy.
  • Tool-free Tilting – Use the tilting knob to tilt TV up 5°and down 15° without any tools. Flush 2.8″ low profile away from the wall;
  • Types of wall – This tv wall mount fits 16″ and 24″ wooden studs plus masonry, not for dry wall alone.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Theater

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

LG 34" Curved UltraWide

A curved, nesting design headlines Walker Edison’...
New Amazon low greets Razor’s 250W Electric Scoot...
Roku’s Express HD streaming media player upgrades you...
Amazon’s Rivet Mid-Century Modern Accent Chair is...
Timbuk2’s MacBook-friendly Core Travel Blitz Pack...
HomeKit-enabled heating awaits with Emerson’s Tou...
Amazon’s in-house Pro RGB Gaming Mouse plunges to...
Smartphone Accessories: iPhone 12 Screen Protector 3-pa...
Show More Comments

Related

Samsung’s 8K Neo QLED TV lineup arrives next month with Mini-LED tech and lofty price tags

Read more Learn More
80% off

DiscountMags President’s Day sale with titles from $4/yr.: GQ, Wired, Men’s Health, more

From $4/yr. Learn More

UniFi Diary: Hands-on with Ubiquiti’s new $29 Protect G3 Instant Camera

Read more Learn More
Reg. $100

A curved, nesting design headlines Walker Edison’s Side Table Set: $76.50 (Reg. $100)

$76.50 Learn More

adidas President’s Day Sale takes 25% off sitewide including UltraBoosts, Superstar, more

Learn More

Enjoy 50% off annual plans of CBS All Access for new or returning customers from $30

Learn More
25% off

IK President’s Day sale up to $70 off: Ring light creator bundles, audio gear, more from $80

From $80 Learn More
$100 off

HP’s 14-inch 2-in-1 X360 Chromebooks are now up to $100 off starting at $299

From $299 Learn More