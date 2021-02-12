This TV wall mount supports displays up to 86-inches and 165-pounds at under $12

topstone (96% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the Everstone 32- to 86-inch Adjustable TV Wall Mount for $11.94 Prime shipped with the code 40OFXBTA and when you clip the on-page coupon. Down from its normal going rate of $22, today’s deal marks one of the best prices that we’ve tracked all-time. If your TV is still sitting on an entertainment center, it’s time to take your home theater to new heights. This mount supports displays sized from 32- to 86-inches, which covers the vast range of televisions that you’ll find on the market today. It supports tilt adjusting, which means you can angle it to be perfect for your setup. Rated 4.7/5 stars from over 16,500 happy customers.

If you’re in the market for a more basic mount, well, this model is a great option. While it can’t hold monstrous displays spanning 86-inches, it does have support for panels ranging from 26- to 55-inches. You’ll find a tilt function built-in here, and all that at a price of just $14.50 Prime shipped when you clip the on-page coupon.

Have you taken a look at our home theater guide lately? We’ve found some fantastic deals recently, like Roku’s Express at $25, smart TVs from $120, the TiVo Stream 4K down to $38, and more.

More about Everstone’s Adjustable TV Wall Mount:

Everstone Universal Design – Fits most of 32″-86″ TVs up to VESA 600 x 400mm and 165 lbs. Check these wall mount tv bracket informtion before you buy.

Tool-free Tilting – Use the tilting knob to tilt TV up 5°and down 15° without any tools. Flush 2.8″ low profile away from the wall;

Types of wall – This tv wall mount fits 16″ and 24″ wooden studs plus masonry, not for dry wall alone.

