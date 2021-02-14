Grow your eBook collection with up to 80% off Kindle titles from $1, today only

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is taking up to 80% off a selection of top reads Kindle eBooks to kickstart your collection starting at $0.99. All of the offers in today’s sale will become a permanent addition to your library, with a collection of different genres includes from sci-fi and mystery to biographies and much more. Ratings are pretty solid across the board, and here’s also quite a few best-sellers here, too. Head below for all of our top picks.

Then once you’ve gone through all of the discounted titles in today’s sale, don’t forget that you can also score a new Kindle eReader on sale, too. Right now, Amazon has select models on sale from $65, with the Paperwhite having been discounted to $95. But then be sure to check out all of the price cuts in our media guide, including all of the Amazon First Reads February eBook freebies.

When nineteen-year-old huntress Feyre kills a wolf in the woods, a terrifying creature arrives to demand retribution. Dragged to a treacherous magical land she knows about only from legends, Feyre discovers that her captor is not truly a beast, but one of the lethal, immortal faeries who once ruled her world. At least, he’s not a beast all the time. As she adapts to her new home, her feelings for the faerie, Tamlin, transform from icy hostility into a fiery passion that burns through every lie she’s been told about the beautiful, dangerous world of the Fae. But something is not right in the faerie lands. An ancient, wicked shadow is growing, and Feyre must find a way to stop it, or doom Tamlin-and his world-forever.