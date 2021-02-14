FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Bring two Google Nest Audio speakers to your Assistant setup at $150 (Save $50)

Update: Adorama is now offering a 2-pack of Google Nest Audio Smart Speakers for $149.98 shipped when code 50OFF199 has been applied at checkout.

Walmart is currently offering two Google Nest Audio Smart Speakers for $169.96 shipped. Typically fetching $100 each, today’s offer saves you 15%, comes within $1 of the all-time low, and matches our previous mention from over Black Friday. As the latest addition to Google’s lineup of Assistant-enabled speakers, Nest Audio enters with a familiar fabric-wrapped design. You’ll still be able to call on Google’s voice assistant for controlling smart home gear and more, and with two of the speakers, will be able to take advantage of stereo sound. There’s also touch controls, a physical mute switch, and more. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 320 customers and you can get a closer look in our hands-on review. Head below the fold for more.

Save even more by going with one of Google’s Nest Mini speakers instead. You’re getting much of the same in terms to access to Assistant, but in a more compact form-factor and affordable $49 price tag. So even though this won’t sound quite as good as the new Nest Audio, it’s still a great way to kickstart or expand your setup on a budget.

While you’ll find a notable HomePod mini discount in the ongoing Best Buy President’s Day sale, there are even more discounts to be had in our smart home guide. Highlights right now include this rare 15% off Philips Hue sale as well as other ways to expand your Assistant setup like the Google Nest Hello Video Doorbell at $179 as well as its Nest Learning Thermostat for $219.

Google Nest Audio features:

With integrated Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity, voice control, and home automation support, the chalk Google Nest Audio wireless speaker will connect to your wireless network to provide control of, and access to, virtually all of your smart devices. It can play music, check the weather and traffic, tell you sports scores, make phone calls, control your compatible smart home equipment, and more. Using a far-field microphone array with Voice Match Technology and the Google Assistant, the Nest Audio can perform the requested task in an instant.

