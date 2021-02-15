Amazon children’s magazine sale up to 80% off: National Geographic Kids $5 + much more

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 80% off children’s magazines and reading material. One standout here is the 6-month print subscription to National Geographic Kids for just $5 with free delivery every month. Regularly as much as $12, today’s offer is nearly 60% of the going rate, matching the Amazon low, and the best we can find. Designed for ages six and up, this is the kids’ version of National Geographic with an “award-winning combination of photos, facts, and fun.” It covers everything from animals, science and technology, to archaeology, geography, and pop culture alongside a series of games and activities. Rated 4+ stars from over 11,000 Amazon customers. More deals and details below.

For something even more affordable, take a look at the Sports illustrated Kid’s Kindle Edition. In today’s Gold Box sale, you can score a full year for $3.75 with free digital delivery, down from the usual $20. It is described as the “ultimate, kid-friendly, resource on sports” and covers the biggest names in sports, action photography, art galleries, “instructional tips from the pros, sports cards, and hilarious Buzz Beamer cartoons.” This one is rated 4+ stars from over 1,700 Amazon customers.

Be sure to browse through the rest of today’s Gold Box children’s magazine and reading material sale for additional deals at up to 80% off and starting from $3.75.

More on National Geographic Kids:

NATIONAL GEOGRAPHIC KIDS is a fact-filled, fast-paced magazine created especially for ages 6 and up. With an award-winning combination of photos, facts, and fun, NG KIDS has captivated its more than one million readers for over 35 years. Articles and departments entertain and inspire readers to learn about their world with amazing information about animals, science, technology, archaeology, geography, and pop culture, plus jokes, games, activities in every issue.

