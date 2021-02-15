FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Anker’s latest sale discounts HomeKit cameras, projectors, more from $10

Anker is kicking off a new sale this week that’s discounting a selection of iPhone accessories, smart home gear, projectors, and more. Shipping is free across the board for Prime members or in orders over $25. Our top pick is the eufyCam 2 HomeKit Security System at $239.99. Down from $289, today’s offer amounts to $49 in savings and is the best we’ve seen since December. This eufyCam 2 package arrives with a pair of weather-resistant 1080p cameras for surveilling your yard and more. The included base station allows for local recording, and other notable features here include 365-day battery life, as well as support for HomeKit, Assistant, and Alexa. Rated 4.6/5 stars and you can get a closer look in our hands-on review. Head below for more.

Other notable Anker deals:

Be sure to shop the rest of the Anker deals right here, but then head on over to our smartphone accessories guide for other discounted iPhone and Android device essentials. This morning saw SanDisk’s Ultra 400GB microSDXC Memory Card drop to $45, which is joined by an ongoing price cut on iOttie’s Alexa-enabled Connect Pro Car Mount at $41.

eufyCam 2 HomeKit Security System features:

1080p Full HD Live-stream and record footage in crystal clear 1080p HD, so you see exactly what is happening in and around your home. A Year’s Security from 1 Charge Avoid frequent trips to charge the battery and enjoy 365-day battery life from just one charge. Zero Hidden Costs Designed to protect your home as well as your wallet, eufyCam 2 is a one-time purchase that combines security with convenience.

