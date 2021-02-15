Anker’s latest sale discounts HomeKit cameras, projectors, more from $10

Anker is kicking off a new sale this week that’s discounting a selection of iPhone accessories, smart home gear, projectors, and more. Shipping is free across the board for Prime members or in orders over $25. Our top pick is the eufyCam 2 HomeKit Security System at $239.99. Down from $289, today’s offer amounts to $49 in savings and is the best we’ve seen since December. This eufyCam 2 package arrives with a pair of weather-resistant 1080p cameras for surveilling your yard and more. The included base station allows for local recording, and other notable features here include 365-day battery life, as well as support for HomeKit, Assistant, and Alexa. Rated 4.6/5 stars and you can get a closer look in our hands-on review. Head below for more.

Other notable Anker deals:

eufyCam 2 HomeKit Security System features:

1080p Full HD Live-stream and record footage in crystal clear 1080p HD, so you see exactly what is happening in and around your home. A Year’s Security from 1 Charge Avoid frequent trips to charge the battery and enjoy 365-day battery life from just one charge. Zero Hidden Costs Designed to protect your home as well as your wallet, eufyCam 2 is a one-time purchase that combines security with convenience.

