FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Dead Cells, Redshift Sky Pro, and more

-
Apps GamesApp Store
Reg. $1+ FREE+

All of today’s best Mac and iOS app deals have now been collected into one handy list. While much of yesterday’s best deals are also still live below, today’s options are now up for the taking. After the massive influx of deals over this past weekend, things have slowed down somewhat. But we do have a great price drop available on the brilliant Dead Cells today alongside titles like Redshift Sky Pro, She Sees Red, and more. Head below the fold for a closer look at all of today’s best Mac/iOS app deals, and don’t forget about this ongoing Apple Gift Card offer

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: Big Clock – Pro Time Widgets: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Pitch: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Screen Mirroring A-Z TV Cast: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: The Busy Lumberjack: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Dead Cells: $6 (Reg. $9)

iOS Universal: aWallet Cloud Password Manager: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Redshift Sky Pro: $6 (Reg. $9)

iOS Universal: She Sees Red Interactive Movie: $1 (Reg. $3)

Mac: Redshift Premium – Astronomy: $41 (Reg. $45)

Today’s best game deals: Switch Fitness Boxing 2 $35, Star Wars Squadrons, FIFA 21, more

More iOS Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

iOS Universal: Ninjas Infinity: FREE (Reg. $9)

iOS Universal: Plant Light Meter: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Breathing Zone: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Moonlighter: $8 (Reg. $12)

iOS Universal: Lovecraft’s Untold Stories: $2 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Lottery Box – Lotto Manager: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Mars Power Industries: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Be Focused Pro – Focus Timer: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: FineScanner PRO-PDF Scanner: $29 (Reg. $60)

iOS Universal: LumaFusion: $20 (Reg. $30)

Mac: Be Focused Pro – Focus Timer: $2 (Reg. $5)

More on Dead Cells:

Death is not the end. Play as a failed alchemic experiment and explore the sprawling, ever-changing castle to find out what happened on this gloomy island…! That is, assuming you’re able to fight your way past its keepers. Dead Cells is a roguevania action platformer that will require you to master frantic 2D combat with a wide variety of weapons and skills against merciless minions and boss. Kill. Die. Learn. Repeat. First available on PC and consoles, the indie hit Dead Cells is now slaying foes on mobile!

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS

App Store

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Today’s best game deals: Switch Fitness Boxing 2 $35,...
The Room 4: Old Sins makes its PC debut on Steam for $9...
Overcooked! All You Can Eat debuts next month with 4K60...
Best Android app deals of the day: Florence, Home Worko...
President’s Day Nintendo eShop sale up to 50% off...
FREE Metro Exodus next-gen/PC upgrades go 4K 60fps with...
Nintendo Switch gear from $4: Animal Crossing skin, con...
Ubisoft extends The Division 2’s life with new co...
Show More Comments

Related

20% off

Backcountry cuts extra 20% off Sorel, Marmot, Mountain Hardwear, many more!

From $10 Learn More
Shop now

Apple gets in on Snyder Cut action with DC superhero film bundle sale, more from $1

From $169 Learn More
Reg. $50

Today’s best game deals: Switch Fitness Boxing 2 $35, Star Wars Squadrons, FIFA 21, more

$35 Learn More
Reg. $60

Twelve South’s leather BookBook CaddySack tames your EDC at $45 (Save 25%)

$45 Learn More
Reg. $200

Save $125 on TCL’s Fire TV 4K Alto 8+ 2.1 Sound Bar with Sub, now $75 Prime shipped

$75 Learn More
60% off

Nordstrom Rack’s Nike Event takes up to 60% off running shoes, apparel more from $20

From $20 Learn More
$45

Anker’s Bluetooth smart scale tracks 14 stats with Apple Health at $30 (Save 33%)

$30 Learn More
44% off

Amazon massager sale up to 44% off: InvoSpa Pillow Massager now $34 + more from $22.50

$22.50+ Learn More