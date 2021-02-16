All of today’s best Mac and iOS app deals have now been collected into one handy list. While much of yesterday’s best deals are also still live below, today’s options are now up for the taking. After the massive influx of deals over this past weekend, things have slowed down somewhat. But we do have a great price drop available on the brilliant Dead Cells today alongside titles like Redshift Sky Pro, She Sees Red, and more. Head below the fold for a closer look at all of today’s best Mac/iOS app deals, and don’t forget about this ongoing Apple Gift Card offer.

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: Big Clock – Pro Time Widgets: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Pitch: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Screen Mirroring A-Z TV Cast: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: The Busy Lumberjack: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Dead Cells: $6 (Reg. $9)

iOS Universal: aWallet Cloud Password Manager: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Redshift Sky Pro: $6 (Reg. $9)

iOS Universal: She Sees Red Interactive Movie: $1 (Reg. $3)

Mac: Redshift Premium – Astronomy: $41 (Reg. $45)

More iOS Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

iOS Universal: Ninjas Infinity: FREE (Reg. $9)

iOS Universal: Plant Light Meter: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Breathing Zone: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Moonlighter: $8 (Reg. $12)

iOS Universal: Lovecraft’s Untold Stories: $2 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Lottery Box – Lotto Manager: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Mars Power Industries: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Be Focused Pro – Focus Timer: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: FineScanner PRO-PDF Scanner: $29 (Reg. $60)

iOS Universal: LumaFusion: $20 (Reg. $30)

Mac: Be Focused Pro – Focus Timer: $2 (Reg. $5)

More on Dead Cells:

Death is not the end. Play as a failed alchemic experiment and explore the sprawling, ever-changing castle to find out what happened on this gloomy island…! That is, assuming you’re able to fight your way past its keepers. Dead Cells is a roguevania action platformer that will require you to master frantic 2D combat with a wide variety of weapons and skills against merciless minions and boss. Kill. Die. Learn. Repeat. First available on PC and consoles, the indie hit Dead Cells is now slaying foes on mobile!

