Today’s best game deals: Switch Fitness Boxing 2 $35, Star Wars Squadrons, FIFA 21, more

As part of today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Fitness Boxing 2: Rhythm & Exercise on Nintendo Switch for $34.99 shipped. Also matched at Best Buy. Regularly $50, this is a new Amazon all-time, the lowest we can find, and a perfect time to score a nice fitness game you can use to get a workout in at home. This rarely discounted Switch game will have you throwing jabs and hooks “to catchy pop tunes.” A series of in-game instructors give you feedback and keep you motivated, adjustable difficulty settings tailor the experience to your level, and you can even enjoy a 2-player workout by passing a Joy-Con over to a friend. Just be sure to check out this deal on Nintendo’s other fitness set, Ring Fit Adventure (hands-on review here) and the freebie Jump Rope Switch game as well. Down below you’ll find notable deals on titles like Trials of Mana, Star Wars: Squadrons, FIFA 21 Champions Edition, Need for Speed Heat Deluxe, and much more.
Digital Sales and More:
- January PS4/PS5 PlayStation Plus FREE games
- PlayStation Plus from $30 (Reg. up to $60)
- Xbox Series X: Unboxing ‘world’s most powerful console’
- PlayStation 5: Unboxing and first impressions
Today’s best game deals:
- Trials of Mana Nintendo Switch $30 (Reg. $50)
- Star Wars: Squadrons $24 (Reg. $40)
- FIFA 21 Champions Edition $20 (Reg. up to $80)
- Need for Speed Heat Deluxe $21 (Reg. up to $70)
- EA Xbox Publisher Sale up to 60% off
- Vanquish $12.50 (Reg. $25)
- Mass Effect $5 (Reg. $20)
- The Disney Afternoon on Playstation and Xbox for $5 (Reg. $20)
- BioShock: The Collection Switch $20 (Reg. $50)
- XCOM 2 Collection Switch $20 (Reg. $50)
- Kingdom Hearts Melody of Memory $40 (Reg. $60)
- Super Mario Bros. U: Deluxe $45 (Reg. $60)
- Or under $43 for RedCard holders
- Immortals Fenyx Rising $30 (Reg. $60)
- On PS4, PS5, Xbox consoles, and Nintendo Switch
- Mafia Definitive Edition $29.50 (Reg. $40)
- The Outer Worlds Switch $30 (Reg. $60)
- Collection of Mana $20 (Reg. $30+)
- Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection $10 (Reg. $20)
- Crash Team Racing: Nitro Fueled $20 (Reg. $40)
- Hitman 3 $50 (Reg. $60)
- 2K Publisher sale up to 70% off
- Donkey Kong Country Tropical Freeze $45 (Reg. $60)
- Nintendo Ring Fit Adventure $70 (Reg. $80)
- Final Fantasy VII Remake $30 (Reg. $60)
- Also matched at Amazon
- Mass Effect Legendary Edition $54 (Reg. $60)
- with Xbox Game Pass/EA Play membership
- More details right here
- Resident Evil Village PS4 & PS5 Demo FREE
- Scroll down for demo listing
Pre-orders:
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart pre-order $70
- Persona 5 Strikers Switch pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
- Resident Evil Village pre-order from $60
- Xbox and PlayStation
- MLB The Show 2021 pre-orders from $60
- Now on both PlayStation and Xbox
- Space Invaders Forever pre-order $30
- Monster Hunter Rise pre-order $60
- Nier Replicant Ver.1.22474487139 pre-order $60
- Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake pre-order $40
- New Pokémon Snap pre-order $60
- Far Cry 6 pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga $50 (Reg. $60)
The Room 4: Old Sins makes its PC debut on Steam for $9
Overcooked! All You Can Eat debuts next month with 4K60, cross-play, more
FREE Metro Exodus next-gen/PC upgrades go 4K 60fps with full ray tracing and more
DBrand PlayStation 5 face plates, tells Sony to ‘Go ahead, sue us’
Massive Stardew Valley update adds couch co-op, much more
Ubisoft extends The Division 2’s life with new content through 2022
Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart PS5 pre-orders open, new game trailer dropped
Kingdom Hearts is making its PC debut as an Epic Games Store exclusive
