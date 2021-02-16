FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Today’s best game deals: Switch Fitness Boxing 2 $35, Star Wars Squadrons, FIFA 21, more

As part of today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Fitness Boxing 2: Rhythm & Exercise on Nintendo Switch for $34.99 shipped. Also matched at Best Buy. Regularly $50, this is a new Amazon all-time, the lowest we can find, and a perfect time to score a nice fitness game you can use to get a workout in at home. This rarely discounted Switch game will have you throwing jabs and hooks “to catchy pop tunes.” A series of in-game instructors give you feedback and keep you motivated, adjustable difficulty settings tailor the experience to your level, and you can even enjoy a 2-player workout by passing a Joy-Con over to a friend. Just be sure to check out this deal on Nintendo’s other fitness set, Ring Fit Adventure (hands-on review here) and the freebie Jump Rope Switch game as well. Down below you’ll find notable deals on titles like Trials of Mana, Star Wars: Squadrons, FIFA 21 Champions Edition, Need for Speed Heat Deluxe, and much more.

Digital Sales and More:

Today’s best game deals:

Pre-orders:

The Room 4: Old Sins makes its PC debut on Steam for $9

Overcooked! All You Can Eat debuts next month with 4K60, cross-play, more

FREE Metro Exodus next-gen/PC upgrades go 4K 60fps with full ray tracing and more

DBrand PlayStation 5 face plates, tells Sony to ‘Go ahead, sue us’

Massive Stardew Valley update adds couch co-op, much more

Ubisoft extends The Division 2’s life with new content through 2022

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart PS5 pre-orders open, new game trailer dropped

Kingdom Hearts is making its PC debut as an Epic Games Store exclusive

