Today’s best game deals: Switch Fitness Boxing 2 $35, Star Wars Squadrons, FIFA 21, more

As part of today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Fitness Boxing 2: Rhythm & Exercise on Nintendo Switch for $34.99 shipped. Also matched at Best Buy. Regularly $50, this is a new Amazon all-time, the lowest we can find, and a perfect time to score a nice fitness game you can use to get a workout in at home. This rarely discounted Switch game will have you throwing jabs and hooks “to catchy pop tunes.” A series of in-game instructors give you feedback and keep you motivated, adjustable difficulty settings tailor the experience to your level, and you can even enjoy a 2-player workout by passing a Joy-Con over to a friend. Just be sure to check out this deal on Nintendo’s other fitness set, Ring Fit Adventure (hands-on review here) and the freebie Jump Rope Switch game as well. Down below you’ll find notable deals on titles like Trials of Mana, Star Wars: Squadrons, FIFA 21 Champions Edition, Need for Speed Heat Deluxe, and much more.

Digital Sales and More:

Today’s best game deals:

Pre-orders:

