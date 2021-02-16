Cuisinart’s stainless steel Cooking Gadget Set is yours for $20 shipped (Reg. $50)

Today only, the official Best Buy eBay store is now offering the 17-piece Cuisinart Cooking and Baking Gadget Set for $19.99 shipped. Also matched as part of its Deals of the Day. This set regularly fetches $50 at Best Buy and is now $30 off the going rate, matching our previous mention, and the lowest we can find. This is a particularly simple and affordable way to refresh your kitchen utensils and gadgets in one fell swoop. Along with stainless steel construction, soft-grip handles, and a dishwasher-safe design, this set includes a can opener, peeler, pizza cutter, whisk, mini silicone spatula, mini silicone jar spatula, 9-inch stainless steel tongs, and measuring cups/spoons. Add in the lifetime warranty and 4+ star rating from over 150 Best Buy customers, and you’re looking at a solid, inexpensive kitchen set. More details below.

If it’s just your cooking utensils that need a refresh, you might be able to get away with this Zhuoyue Kitchen Cooking Utensils Set for $10 Prime shipped. Carrying stellar reviews from over 3,700 Amazon customers, this bamboo set will save you some cash and provide a scratch-free experience for your expensive cookware.

For more kitchenware deals head over to our constantly-updated home goods guide. There, you’ll find this morning’s $130 price drop on the Blendtec Designer 650 Blender Bundle with an 8-year warranty as well as offers on this highly-rated digital food scale and Masterbuilt’s Smoke Hollow 30-inch Pellet Grill to get ready for the spring.

More on the Cuisinart Cooking and Baking Gadget Set:

Cuisinart 17-piece set provides home chefs with all the essential gadgets they need for everything theyre making. Set includes Can opener, Peeler, Pizza cutter, Whisk, Mini silicone spatula, mini silicone jar spatula, 9″ Stainless Steel tongs, 6pc Measuring spoon set, 4pc measuring cup set. Soft grip nonlisp ergonomic handles. LIfetime warranty. Dishwasher safe.

