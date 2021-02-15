FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

This highly-rated digital food scale is just $10 at Amazon

-
AmazonHome GoodsEtekcity
Reg. $14 $10

Amazon is offering the Etekcity Digital Kitchen Food Scale for $10.07 Prime shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. Normally $14, this is one of the best prices that we’ve tracked all-time on this kitchen scale. You’ll find that it features a maximum supported weight here of 11-pounds, which is more than what most would need in the kitchen. Etekcity’s scale can display weight in ounces, pounds and ounces, fluid ounces, grams, and milliliters. This gives you the ability to weigh things precisely, which can be crucial to some recipes. Plus, it allows you to portion things out and know exactly how much of a specific ingredient is being used. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 86,000 happy customers.

If you already have a kitchen scale, be sure your measuring cups are up to date. This 4-pack from KitchenAid is essential to getting quality measurements when meal prepping. You’ll get 1/4-, 1/3-, 1/2-, a and 1-cup sizes here, which is more than enough for most cooking needs. At $8.50, this is a great way to upgrade your kitchen on a slightly tighter budget.

Now that you’ve got that sorted, it’s time to consider the rest of your kitchen setup. Our home goods guide is constantly being updated with new deals, including pellet grills, cold brew coffee makers, toaster ovens, and much more.

More about Etekcity’s Digital Kitchen Scale:

  • Compact Design: With a spacious yet thin platform, the scale is travel-friendly and takes up little storage space.
  • Quality Material: Measure food, small items, and liquids (milk & water) with confidence on the food-grade, stainless steel platform.
  • Tare Function: Use the tare function to remove container weight from the final measurement of your food.

