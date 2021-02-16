Save up to $130 on this Blendtec Designer 650 Blender Bundle + 8-yr. warranty at $289

Today only, Woot is offering the Blendtec Designer 650 Blender Bundle for $288.99 with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. This is the 650 bundled with the Wildside+ and Twister jars that regularly fetches $420 or so at Amazon. Today’s offer is up to $131 off the going rate and the lowest we can find. If you’re looking to add a professional-grade blending system to your kitchen arsenal at a discount, this is it. The 650 can handle just about anything you throw at it with eight speeds settings, and an LED display with seven blending presets including both a self-cleaning option and a soup warming setting. Not only does it ship with an 8-year warranty, but also the 90-ounce WildSide+ Jar and a 37-ounce Twister jar for smaller batches. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

If the Ninja Nutri Pro Compact Personal Blender at $60 won’t cut it for your home chef meal prep, take a look at the Ninja Professional Countertop Blender. This one comes in at a far less pricey $80 and carries stellar ratings from over 22,000 Amazon customers. It only includes a single blending jar and won’t be able to heat your soups, but it is a perfectly capable machine that will certainly get the job done otherwise, and for a fraction of the price.

Head over to our home goods guide for even more notable kitchenware deals including this highly-rated digital food scale, Masterbuilt’s Smoke Hollow 30-inch Pellet Grill, a rotisserie toaster oven with air frying at $60 shipped, and much more. Then dive into Home Depot’s latest sale with up to 40% off combo kits from DEWALT, RYOBI, and others.

More on the Blendtec Designer 650 Blender Bundle:

8 speeds for variable speed control and the ability to achieve a variety of textures. Complete control to adjust your blending at any time while blending. LED display with 7 varying blending options, showing duration/time remaining on blend cycle. Touchscreen controls give the machine a sleek silhouette and are easily wiped clean. Reduced motor noise due to internal baffling.

