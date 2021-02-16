FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Save up to $130 on this Blendtec Designer 650 Blender Bundle + 8-yr. warranty at $289

-
Home GoodswootBlendtec
$130 off $289

Today only, Woot is offering the Blendtec Designer 650 Blender Bundle for $288.99 with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. This is the 650 bundled with the Wildside+ and Twister jars that regularly fetches $420 or so at Amazon. Today’s offer is up to $131 off the going rate and the lowest we can find. If you’re looking to add a professional-grade blending system to your kitchen arsenal at a discount, this is it. The 650 can handle just about anything you throw at it with eight speeds settings, and an LED display with seven blending presets including both a self-cleaning option and a soup warming setting. Not only does it ship with an 8-year warranty, but also the 90-ounce WildSide+ Jar and a 37-ounce Twister jar for smaller batches. Rated 4+ stars. More details below. 

If the Ninja Nutri Pro Compact Personal Blender at $60 won’t cut it for your home chef meal prep, take a look at the Ninja Professional Countertop Blender. This one comes in at a far less pricey $80 and carries stellar ratings from over 22,000 Amazon customers. It only includes a single blending jar and won’t be able to heat your soups, but it is a perfectly capable machine that will certainly get the job done otherwise, and for a fraction of the price. 

Head over to our home goods guide for even more notable kitchenware deals including this highly-rated digital food scale, Masterbuilt’s Smoke Hollow 30-inch Pellet Grill, a rotisserie toaster oven with air frying at $60 shipped, and much more. Then dive into Home Depot’s latest sale with up to 40% off combo kits from DEWALT, RYOBI, and others. 

More on the Blendtec Designer 650 Blender Bundle:

8 speeds for variable speed control and the ability to achieve a variety of textures. Complete control to adjust your blending at any time while blending. LED display with 7 varying blending options, showing duration/time remaining on blend cycle. Touchscreen controls give the machine a sleek silhouette and are easily wiped clean. Reduced motor noise due to internal baffling.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

woot

Blendtec

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Save $125 on TCL’s Fire TV 4K Alto 8+ 2.1 Sound B...
Amazon 1-day BIC home office supply sale from $3.50: Pe...
This 2-pack of solar outdoor LED lights provides up to ...
This highly-rated digital food scale is just $10 at Ama...
Add Amazon’s Mid-Century Coffee Table to your spa...
Cash in while Masterbuilt’s Smoke Hollow 30-inch ...
iRobot’s Roomba i6+ empties itself for 60 days af...
Amazon’s takes $500 off its Rivet Frederick Mid-C...
Show More Comments

Related

Shop now

Apple gets in on Snyder Cut action with DC superhero film bundle sale, more from $1

From $169 Learn More
Reg. $50

Today’s best game deals: Switch Fitness Boxing 2 $35, Star Wars Squadrons, FIFA 21, more

$35 Learn More
Reg. $60

Twelve South’s leather BookBook CaddySack tames your EDC at $45 (Save 25%)

$45 Learn More
Reg. $200

Save $125 on TCL’s Fire TV 4K Alto 8+ 2.1 Sound Bar with Sub, now $75 Prime shipped

$75 Learn More
60% off

Nordstrom Rack’s Nike Event takes up to 60% off running shoes, apparel more from $20

From $20 Learn More
$45

Anker’s Bluetooth smart scale tracks 14 stats with Apple Health at $30 (Save 33%)

$30 Learn More
44% off

Amazon massager sale up to 44% off: InvoSpa Pillow Massager now $34 + more from $22.50

$22.50+ Learn More
38% off

Amazon 1-day BIC home office supply sale from $3.50: Pens, highlighters, tattoo markers, more

From $3.50 Learn More