Cash in while Masterbuilt’s Smoke Hollow 30-inch Pellet Grill is at an Amazon low of $302

Amazon is offering the Masterbuilt Smoke Hollow 30-inch Pellet Grill (SH19261019) for $301.70 shipped. That’s $48+ off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $17. Let your grilling skills soar with Masterbuilt’s pellet grill. This 30-inch offering provides you with 996-square-inches of total cooking area, ensuring you have plenty of room to prepare for the whole family. Power, temperature, cook, and smoke times are all controlled digitally, taking the fuss out of getting its settings just the way you like. Rated 4+ stars from 70% of Amazon shoppers.

Today’s savings let you kick off your grilling adventures with 20-pounds of Bear Mountain’s BBQ Hardwood Pellets for $18. These are comprised of 100% all-natural premium hardwood and feature a “subtle sweet, smoky flavor.” At this price you’ll spend less than $1/pound, a cost that will get you going without breaking the bank.

Oh, and while we’re on the topic of cooking, did you see that today you can bag Bella’s 4-Slice Convection Toaster Oven and Air Fryer at $90 off? It typically fetches $150, allowing you to cash in for only $60. It functions as a countertop toaster oven, air fryer, rotisserie cooker, and dehydrator, widely expanding your at-home cooking abilities.

Masterbuilt Smoke Hollow 30-inch Pellet Grill features:

Digital panel controls on/off, temperature, cook and smoke time

10 Smoke settings let you control the amount of smoke produced

Reversible, porcelain-coated, cast iron smoke + sear grates allow you to smoke low-and-slow BBQ recipes, or use the sear side for high heat grilling

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!