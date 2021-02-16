DiscountsMags is now offering some notable deals on Women’s and Men’s Health magazine alongside Fast Company and more. The deals start from just $4 per year with free delivery every month and are actually slightly below our usual weekend offers. This is a great time to lock a year or more in for yourself, or to send these subs out as extremely affordable gifts that just keep giving. Head below for more details and particularly notable pricing on both Women’s and Men’s Health magazine.

The Fast Company offer at $4 per year is also quite low and well-under the usual weekend pricing, but it’s the Women’s and Men’s Health titles that caught our attention. Both now listed at $4.50 per year with free shipping every month, no sales tax, and no auto-renewals, these are the lowest prices we can find right now. Men’s Health magazine, for example, regularly sells for $18 per year or more at Amazon where it is currently on sale for $7. Today’s offer is also one of the best we have tracked so far this year and within about $0.50 or so of the 2020 Black Friday pricing.

Men’s Health is described as the “essential read for guys who want to be stronger, smarter, grittier and wealthier,” while being dedicated to “providing the tools and practical solutions for success in all aspects of life.”

More on Women’s and Men’s Health magazine:

A lifestyle magazine dedicated to showing men the practical and positive actions that make their lives better, with articles covering fitness, relationships, nutrition, careers, grooming, travel and health issues. A lifestyle magazine rooted in health and fitness. Women’s Health is filled with actionable and practical advice that you can use today. For women who want to do more, have more, and be more.

