More details on the Cyberpunk 2077 for PS4 and Xbox One debacle have come to light. Sony and CD Projekt Red made a difficult, albeit needed, decision to completely remove the game from Sony’s digital storefront yesterday evening, leaving the fate of the most highly-anticipated game in recent memory up in the air once again. The previous-generation version of the game suffers immensely from horrible visual fidelity and a laundry list of bugs, leading CDPR to announce refunds on Cyberpunk 2077 for PS4 and Xbox One. However, after players were having a hard time doing so, especially on PlayStation, it looks like the move to remove the game from PSN might actually help the cause. Head below for more details.

Cyberpunk 2077 for PS4 removed from PSN

Update: Here’s more details from both Sony and Microsoft on the refunds:

Sony’s Cyberpunk 2077 refund page:

SIE strives to ensure a high level of customer satisfaction, therefore we will begin to offer a full refund for all gamers who have purchased Cyberpunk 2077 via PlayStation Store. SIE will also be removing Cyberpunk 2077 from PlayStation Store until further notice. Once we have confirmed that you purchased Cyberpunk 2077 via PlayStation Store, we will begin processing your refund. Please note that completion of the refund may vary based on your payment method and financial institution.

Microsoft’s Twitter response:

Cyberpunk 2077: To ensure that every player can get the experience they expect on Xbox, we will be expanding our existing refund policy to offer full refunds to anyone who purchased Cyberpunk 2077 digitally from the Microsoft Store, until further notice. https://t.co/04TcniwVzy — Xbox Support (@XboxSupport) December 18, 2020

As disappointing as it is to see a game folks have been waiting the better part of a decade for being removed from PSN completely until it’s fixed, it could be a good thing.

In a new statement from CD Projekt Red, once again apologizing for the state of the game and the refund situation, it sounds like the move to take the game down was a legal one. The statement implies Sony and CDPR are working together to offer a smoother refund process and taking it down allows Sony to do this without breaching its own legal policy on PSN — something that was seemingly hindering players’ ability to actually get the refund they were promised.

CDPR also said that it will be continuing to update Cyberpunk 2077 for PS4 (and Xbox One) despite it being removed from PSN. There was, however, no specific dates given for when Cyberpunk 2077 might return to the PlayStation Store at this time. Although, it will likely be once the onslaught of refund requests die down and CDPR has (mostly) fixed the game.

Following our discussion with PlayStation, a decision was made to temporarily suspend digital distribution of Cyberpunk 2077 on PlayStation Store. You can still buy physical versions of the game in brick and mortar stores and online. All purchased digital and physical copies of the game will continue to receive support and updates as we continue to improve your experience.

How to get your Cyberpunk 2077 refund

The statement goes on to say that “everyone who is not willing to wait for updates and wants to refund their digital copy of the game, can do so by submitting a request right here with Sony.

9to5Toys’ Take:

Here’s to hoping gamers can actually get their money back without too much hassle now, and that this doesn’t completely tarnish CDPR’s reputation. Clearly, the company will have to regain trust with gamers after the disappointing and quite possibly avoidable mess it decided to sell Cyberpunk 2077 for PS4 and Xbox One in. Well I, for one, believe CDPR will indeed fix this disaster completely, at some point, but it will never hear the end of this if those scammed gamers don’t get their money back.

Let us know in the comments below if you’ve had any luck (or not) getting your refund on Cyberpunk 2077 for PS4 and Xbox One.

