Arlo’s 1080p HomeKit Video Doorbell falls to $123 (Reg. $150), more

Amazon currently offers the Arlo Smart Video Doorbell for $122.72 shipped. Down from its $150 going rate, today’s offer amounts to 18% in savings, is $7 under the competing Best Buy discount, and marks the best we’ve seen in a month. Arlo’s video doorbell expands the smart security coverage to your front door with 1080p recording, two-way audio, and a weather-resistant package. That’s on top of motion detection for alerting you when packages are dropped off and the recent addition of HomeKit support for pairing with the rest of your Siri setup. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 7,100 customers and you can get a closer look in our review. Head below for more.

Also on sale, Amazon has the Arlo Essential Wire-Free Video Doorbell for $179.99. Down from $200, you’re only saving $20 here but today’s offer amounts to just the third discount we’ve seen and the second-best to date. While this one lacks the HomeKit support found above, you’ll benefit from a battery-powered design and much of the same features otherwise including 1080p recording, motion alerts, and more. Rated 4.4/5 stars and you can get a closer look in our launch coverage. Head below for more.

And as always, our smart home guide is filled with other discounts for outfitting your setup. Yesterday saw Amazon’s All-new Echo go on sale when bundled with a pair of Philips Hue bulbs at $80, which is joined by some ecobee HomeKit security gear from $100 and more.

Arlo Video Doorbell features:

A smarter way to see who’s at your door. Get notifications when motion is detected and view live video on your phone. Get the bigger picture of what’s at your door, from head to toe or a package on the ground. Even see clearly in low light with night vision. Speak to visitors with two-way audio, or use pre-recorded quick reply messages when you’re busy.

