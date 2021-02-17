FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Save up to 38% on GE Z-Wave dimmer switches, smart plugs, and more from $31

Amazon currently offers the GE Enbrighten Z-Wave Plus Smart Plug for $36.99 shipped. Down from its $60 going rate, today’s offer is good for a 38% price cut and marks a new all-time low. This GE Enbrighten smart plug features a pair of individually-controllable outlets which will integrate with a variety of platforms including Ring, SmartThings, and plenty of other ecosystems centered around Z-Wave. You’ll also find a pair of 2.4A USB-A ports as well, which allow you to charge up your smartphone and other devices. Built-in range extending features allows this to expand the coverage of your Z-Wave setup. Rated 4.7/5 stars. Head below for more from $31.

Other notable GE Z-Wave deals:

Then be sure to check out all of the other price cuts to elevate your setup in our smart home guide. Today has already brought quite a few discounts with it including a collection of meross HomeKit accessories from $14, as well as this Siri-enabled smart Emerson thermostat at $120.

GE Enbrighten Z-Wave Smart Plug features:

Wirelessly schedule and control two lamps or small appliances separately or together from anywhere, at any time with any mobile device – space-saving design does not block second outlet or obstruct furniture placement.

