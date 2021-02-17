Save up to 40% on meross HomeKit garage door remotes, smart plugs, more from $14

Today only, Woot is discounting a selection of meross smart home accessories starting at $14. Shipping is free across the board, with a $6 fee applying otherwise. Our top pick amongst all of the deals is on the latest meross HomeKit Garage Door Opener Remote for $34.99. Down from its $50 going rate at Amazon, today’s offer saves you 30%, comes within $5 of the all-time low, and is the second-best price to date. This meross hub brings smart home control to your garage door, allowing you to open, close, and check its status from anywhere. On top of being able to toggle settings via your smartphone, there’s also support for all three of the major voice assistants, giving Siri, Alexa, and Assistant control over the garage door. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 340 customers and you can get a closer look in our launch coverage. Head below for more.

Then be sure to shop the rest of today’s discounts right here. You’ll find a variety of ways to grow a smart home, including in-wall dimmer switches, outdoor smart plugs, and more. Prices start at $15 here with quite a few options for your Alexa, Assistant, or Siri setup on sale.

And as always, our smart home guide is filled with other discounts for outfitting your setup. Yesterday saw Amazon’s All-new Echo go on sale when bundled with a pair of Philips Hue bulbs at $80, which is joined by some ecobee HomeKit security gear from $100 and more.

meross HomeKit Garage Hub features:

You can turn garage door on/off from anywhere with internet access via the Meross app. To let in your family, guests or couriers through the garage door while you are cooking or not at home. No monthly fee or any other subscription fee! You can control your devices hands free, just give voice commands to turn on/off the connected devices. Compatible with Apple HomeKit, Siri, Amazon Alexa, and Google Assistant.

