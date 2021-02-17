Instant Pot’s Zen Temperature Control Cordless Kettle hits Amazon all-time low at $83

Amazon is now offering Instant Pot’s Zen Cool Touch Temperature Control Cordless Electric Kettle for $83.02 shipped. Regularly $100, and fetching a bloated $150+ at Walmart, today’s offer is a new Amazon all-time low and the best price we can find. Perfect for tea-lovers or anyone looking for a quality electric kettle from a brand you can trust, this stainless steel model provides precision heating with adjustable temperature settings between 105- and 212-degrees. Its 55-ounce vacuum-sealed, double wall design keeps boiled water hot for up to 2-hours, offering an almost hot water on-demand like setup, as well as cordless pouring, a push-button spout, and more. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

For further comparison, today’s featured deal puts Instant Pot’s precision heating kettle at more than $15 below comparable models from Cuisinart and OXO. However, there are certainly more affordable models out there. This $30 Mueller Premium 1500W Electric Kettle comes to mind along with its stellar 4+ star rating from over 31,000 Amazon customers. The precision temperature settings aren’t available on this model, but it’s an attractive design and features blue LED lighting while boiling.

More on Instant Pot’s Zen Temperature Control Electric Kettle:

Precision Temperature Control for the Perfect Cup: Set your Instant Zen to a specific temperature, heat your water to between 105-212°F/40-100°C, perfect for herbal teas that steep best at lower temperatures. Offering real-time temperature display, you can enjoy the perfect cup, every time.

Vacuum-Insulated Double-Wall Design: The kettle’s double wall design is light to carry and is cool to the touch. The insulated design is so effective at sealing in the heat that it keeps your boiled water hot for up to 2 hours.

One-touch Quick Boil: Touch to automatically bring water to a boil (212°F 100°C) in a matter of minutes, simplifying the process for making tea, coffee, oatmeal and other recipes.

