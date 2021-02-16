FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Amazon’s in-house 65-piece Bistro Flatware Set serves 12 for $63.50 (Save 20%)

Amazon is offering its Amazon Basics 65-piece Stainless Steel Bistro Flatware Set for $63.60 shipped. That’s 20% off the typical rate there and marks the best price we’ve tracked since September. This expansive stainless steel flatware set features enough pieces to serve 12. Five serving pieces include a slotted serving spoon, serving spoon, serving fork, sugar spoon, and butter knife. It’s a great investment for family and friend gatherings in the not-so-distant future. Everything is dishwasher-safe and features a polished silver finish. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Want something that stands out? Consider going matte black with this 20-piece silverware set at $35. It’s among Amazon’s list of best-sellers, helping confirm that it’s a worthy contender. Bear in mind that you’ll end up spending nearly $2 for each piece of silverware instead of under $1 on the deal above.

And since you’re here, be sure to have a look at the deal we just spotted on Cuisinart’s 17-piece Cooking Gadget Set. For today only you can pick it up for $20. For comparison, it tends to fetch $50 there, paving the way for 60% of savings. Some of the pieces included are a can opener, peeler, pizza cutter, whisk, mini silicone spatula, and the list goes on.

  • 65-piece stainless steel flatware set for everyday use or special occasions
  • Includes 12 salad forks, 12 dinner forks, 12 place knives, 12 soup spoons, and 12 teaspoons, plus a 5-piece serving set that includes 1 slotted serving spoon, 1 serving spoon, 1 serving fork, 1 sugar spoon, and 1 butter knife
  • Dishwasher-safe for easy cleaning
  • Bistro design with polished silver finish

