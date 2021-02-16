Snow Joe’s telescoping snow broom is also an ice scraper at just $11

Staples is offering the Snow Joe Telescoping Snow Broom with Ice Scraper for $10.99 shipped. Down from its $16 going rate at Amazon, today’s deal marks one of the best prices that we’ve tracked all-time. If you’ve been hit by this massive ice storm that’s swept across the country, be sure that you’re ready to dig out once it starts to warm up. This tool includes both a snow broom and ice scraper so you can easily clean off your car before heading out. It weighs just 1.4 pounds and stretches from 33- to 52-inches, making it long enough to clean your entire car with ease. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

If you don’t need the attached broom here, then we’ve got you covered for less. The Hopkins Subzero Ice Scraper is built to clear your windows in a flash at under $8. With an 11-inch length and 4.5-inch blade, it’ll easily clean your windows from ice buildup that can accumulate overnight. Plus, since it’s more compact, it’ll easily fit in your car so it can always be with you.

Also, be sure to check out our home goods guide for other can’t-miss deals. Today, you’ll find Amazon’s #1 best-selling weeding tool at a new low, dehumidifiers, microfiber cloths, and much more.

More about Snow Joe’s Snow Broom:

ICE SCRAPER: Built-in ice scraper to clear away ice build-up on your windshield

EXTENSION POLES: Interlocking extension poles extend from 33-inch to 52-inch

LIGHTWEIGHT: Easily maneuverable at only 1. 4 lbs

