All of today’s best Android game and app deals are now up for the taking. While much of yesterday’s best app deals are still alive and well down below, including the critically-acclaimed Florence, there are some notable options to add to the list this afternoon. Highlights of today’s collection fall to titles like the fantastic Dead Cells, Perfect Moon, Dead Bunker 3, DISTRAINT 2, GymACE Pro, and more. Head below the fold for a closer look t all fo today’s best Android game and app deals.

Today’s Best Android App Deals:

Today’s Android hardware deals are headlined by the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7/+ at up to $130 off alongside other Samsung tablets from $220. Moving over to the Chromebook category, Lenovo’s Duet model is still on sale alongside everything else in our Chromebook deal hub and the HP option we spotted this morning at $50 off. Anker’s high-end 4K Android TV projector is $500 off today and now joins this week’s fresh new Anker Amazon sale from $10. Just make sure to head over to our smartphone accessories roundup for additional offers starting from $10.

Today’s best game deals: Switch Fitness Boxing 2 $35, Hitman 3 $48, more

More Android App Deals Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

More on Dead Cells:

Play as a failed alchemic experiment and explore the sprawling, ever-changing castle to find out what happened on this gloomy island…! That is, assuming you’re able to fight your way past its keepers. Dead Cells is a roguevania action platformer from Motion Twin that will require you to master frantic 2D combat with a wide variety of weapons and skills against merciless minions and boss.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!