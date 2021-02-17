Samsung’s Galaxy Tab A7 falls to $199, more from $25 (Save up to 50%)

Amazon offers the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 10.4-inch 32GB Android Tablet for $199 shipped. Down from its $230 going rate, you’re saving $31 with today’s offer marking the third-best discount to date and the lowest in over two months. Centered around a 10.4-inch display, the Galaxy Tab A7 delivers Samsung’s most affordable Android tablet experience while still packing notable features like Dolby Atmos speakers and all-day battery life. A built-in microSD card slot allows for expanding storage down the road and there’s also a USB-C charging port to complete the package. Over 5,200 customers have left a 4.7/5 star rating and you can get a closer look in our launch coverage. Head below for more.

Also on sale today, Amazon offers the official Samsung Tab A7 Book Cover for $24.50. Down from $50, you’re saving 50% here with today’s offer beating our previous mention by $0.50 and marking a new all-time low. This book cover protects the featured tablet with a folio design while also doubling as a stand for propping up the Galaxy Tab A7 during Netflix binges and the like. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 100 customers.

You’ll also find a collection of other Samsung tablets on sale with as much as $161 in savings to be had. But if you think a Chromebook will be more to your liking, these ongoing price cuts on Samsung models start at $170 and amount to upwards of $70 in savings.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Android Tablet features:

Stream and browse on a 10.4-inch (1) ultra-widescreen display designed to bring your content to life without weighing you down. The front-facing, landscape-oriented camera allows you to transition between entertainment and video calls seamlessly. With an enhanced quad speaker system that plays everything in Dolby Atmos surround sound, you’ll always feel like you’re listening from the front row.

