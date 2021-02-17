FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Samsung’s Galaxy Tab A7 falls to $199, more from $25 (Save up to 50%)

-
AmazonAndroidSamsung
Save 50% From $25

Amazon offers the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 10.4-inch 32GB Android Tablet for $199 shipped. Down from its $230 going rate, you’re saving $31 with today’s offer marking the third-best discount to date and the lowest in over two months. Centered around a 10.4-inch display, the Galaxy Tab A7 delivers Samsung’s most affordable Android tablet experience while still packing notable features like Dolby Atmos speakers and all-day battery life. A built-in microSD card slot allows for expanding storage down the road and there’s also a USB-C charging port to complete the package. Over 5,200 customers have left a 4.7/5 star rating and you can get a closer look in our launch coverage. Head below for more.

Also on sale today, Amazon offers the official Samsung Tab A7 Book Cover for $24.50. Down from $50, you’re saving 50% here with today’s offer beating our previous mention by $0.50 and marking a new all-time low. This book cover protects the featured tablet with a folio design while also doubling as a stand for propping up the Galaxy Tab A7 during Netflix binges and the like. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 100 customers.

You’ll also find a collection of other Samsung tablets on sale with as much as $161 in savings to be had. But if you think a Chromebook will be more to your liking, these ongoing price cuts on Samsung models start at $170 and amount to upwards of $70 in savings.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Android Tablet features:

Stream and browse on a 10.4-inch (1) ultra-widescreen display designed to bring your content to life without weighing you down. The front-facing, landscape-oriented camera allows you to transition between entertainment and video calls seamlessly. With an enhanced quad speaker system that plays everything in Dolby Atmos surround sound, you’ll always feel like you’re listening from the front row.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Android

Samsung

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Today’s best game deals: Kingdom Hearts All-in-One $2...
Nokia’s 8.3 Android Smartphone returns to low of $380...
Instant Pot’s Zen Temperature Control Cordless Kettle...
Apple’s iPad Pro Magic Keyboards are now up to 33...
Insignia 65-inch 4K UHD Smart Fire TV matching low at $...
Amazon games and toys sale from $4.50: Hasbro, Marvel, ...
Save up to 25% on Samsung internal M.2 SSDs and more st...
Belkin anti-microbial iPhone 11/12 screen protectors up...
Show More Comments

Related

$150 off

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7/+ on sale from $570 (Save up to $130), more starting at $220

From $220 Learn More
Reg. $280

Lenovo’s Smart Tab M10 Plus doubles as an Assistant display at $230 (Save $50)

$230 Learn More
35% off

Home Depot takes up to 35% off Husky garage and workshop storage

Shop now Learn More
Reg. $50

Today’s best game deals: Kingdom Hearts All-in-One $25, Hitman 3 $48, more

$25 Learn More
Save $120

Nokia’s 8.3 Android Smartphone returns to low of $380 (Save $120), more from $160

From $160 Learn More
Reg. $100

Instant Pot’s Zen Temperature Control Cordless Kettle hits Amazon all-time low at $83

$83 Learn More
30% off

Fossil Stock-Up Event offers extra 30% off all sale items + extra 40% off 2 styles

From $15 Learn More
Save 33%

Apple’s iPad Pro Magic Keyboards are now up to 33% off from $199

From $199 Learn More