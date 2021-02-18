Keep the kids occupied with a new Amazon low on Little Tikes’ First Oven set at $34 (Reg. $50)

Amazon is now offering the Little Tikes First Oven Realistic Pretend Play Appliance for Kids at $33.94 shipped. Also matched at Walmart. Regularly $50, this 32% off the going rate and a new Amazon all-time low. Designed for imaginative play and to help “kids gain a sense of responsibility,” this is a full-on pretend play set complete with realistic sounds, ringing timers, turning dials, and loads of included accessories. The stovetop lights up, the buttons “really work,” and it comes with four cookies, a cookie sheet, fried egg, bacon, a steak, frying pan, spatula, and even a kitchen towel. Just make sure you have three AA batteries laying around to bring it to life and be sure to check out the matching refrigerator and washer/dryer sets. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,600 Amazon customers. More details below.

Now, if you just don’t want to have a giant kids’ oven taking up space in your home, take a look at the Melissa & Doug Kitchen Accessory Play Set. This is both easier to maintain and more affordable at $24 Prime shipped. While clearly not as extensive as today’s lead deal, there are 22-pieces included like the wooden salt and pepper shakers, olive oil bottle, towel, and oven mitt. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,800 Amazon customers.

But if you have some bigger kids to keep occupied or with some birthdays coming up, dive into our LEGO deal hub. Now only did LEGO just expand its BrickHeadz lineup with upcoming goldfish and bird sets, but we still have great deal on its iPhone-controlled Technic 4X4 Off-Roader along with other kits starting from $16 right here. And don’t forget about the latest iPhone-enabled VIDIYO kits due out next month.

More on the Little Tikes First Oven:

This realistic toy oven is designed so kids can pretend they’re cooking and baking as if they’re using the real thing for hours of pretend play fun. This oven is packed with realistic sounds: burners igniting, water boiling, sizzling, and timers ringing. Other realistic features include the stovetop lights up, the buttons really work, the oven light turns on when the door is opened, the oven shelf is removable, and the burner dials turn.

