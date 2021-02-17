Today, we’re getting a look at the latest additions to the LEGO BrickHeadz collection with an expansion of the Pets line. Having debuted at the beginning of the year, the lineup of brick-built critters is now growing with two upcoming kits. Builders will soon be able to assemble a pair of goldfish as well two birds in the blocky style. Head below for all of the details on the new LEGO Goldfish and Birds BrickHeadz to see when you’ll be able to adopt these new creations.

LEGO expands BrickHeadz line with new goldfish and bird kits

LEGO first strayed from the usual emphasis on licensed characters with its BrickHeadz theme back in January when we got a look at the very first two Pets kits. Entering with a pair of German Shepards and Shorthair Cats, we’re now getting new additions to the lineup with two different types of pets to assemble.

Branching outside of the two kinds of animals that we’ve seen so far, the latest LEGO BrickHeadz expand the Pets collection with goldfish and birds. Just like we’ve seen, the 2-in-1 packs assemble a more full-sized figure as well as a smaller version to go alongside it. That’s on top of some fitting scenery for each of the animals.

Most notably, the upcoming Goldfish BrickHeadz stacks up to 186 pieces and assembles two of the aquatic creations in LEGO form. There’s some interesting parts usage throughout to achieve the right coloring, as well as the more distinct design for the fish. And to go alongside them, there’s also a fish tank-like base with some underwater plants and transparent bricks to hold up the figures.

Next up, there’s also a pair of Budgies joining the LEGO Pets BrickHeadz lineup today, as well. The kit assembles two of the birds out of 261 pieces. The vibrant creations make up for the more simplistic designs by using quite a few eye-catching colors throughout. And to complete the set, there’s a pair of perches for both of the birds to sit on alongside a base plate build.

You’ll be able to adopt both of the new Goldfish and Birds LEGO Pets BrickHeadz packs starting on March 1. Both of them will enter at the $14.99 price point, which is the same as previous additions to the theme.

I’m a pretty big fan of BrickHeadz, but the initial pet lineup wasn’t the most exciting in my eyes compared to the usual Star Wars icons and other characters we’re used to seeing. But this time around, my interest is certainly piqued. Having birds and goldfish join the lineup makes complete sense, but the actual execution on both of the builds is spot on. I love the design used for the fish in particular, but both of the new pairs of BrickHeadz are exciting in their own right.

And given that one of the more notable LEGO Ideas sets to be released back in the day was its Birds kit, this should give builders another chance to bring some brick-built nestlings to their collection.

