An all-time low brings Elgato’s Thunderbolt 3 Pro Dock to $270 (Save $80)

Reg. $350 $270

Amazon currently offers the Elgato Thunderbolt 3 Pro Dock for $269.99 shipped. Down from $350, today’s offer amounts to 23% in savings, matches our previous mention for the all-time low, and is only the second time at this price. Elgato’s Thunderbolt 3 dock stands out from other options on the market thanks to its more robust selection of ports headlined by a pair of additional Thunderbolt 3 slots. That’s on top of two USB-C inputs and plenty of legacy I/O, like a DisplayPort output, Gigabit Ethernet, two USB 3.0 slots, and SD card readers. Plus, 85W passthrough charging completes the package. Rated 4.1/5 stars and you can get a closer look in our hands-on review. Head below for more.

If you’re mainly after bringing back some older ports to your Mac and don’t need the flexibility of extra Thunderbolt 3 or USB-C slots, going with the CalDigit TS3 Dock is a great way to save further. I’ve been rocking this $250 model for the past few months now and find it to be a solid 16-inch MacBook Pro companion. And over 2,400 customers seem to agree, having left a 4.5/5 star rating.

Then while you’re upgrading the workstation, be sure to give our Mac accessories guide a look for other peripherals and discounts. Or if it’s time to replace the centerpiece of your setup, Apple’s latest M1 Mac mini dropped to a new all-time low at Amazon today following a $99 price cut.

Elgato Thunderbolt 3 Pro Dock features:

Connect everything to your MacBook Pro or Ultrabook at once: Elgato Thunderbolt 3 dock Pro sports two Thunderbolt 3, two dedicated USB-C, and two USB 3.0 ports, a built-in DisplayPort, SD and Micro SD card slots, Gigabit Ethernet, Plus a front mic-audio port and a rear amplified audio output.

