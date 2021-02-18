Nanoleaf’s starter kit brings customizable lights to your HomeKit setup at $139 (Save 30%)

Home Depot currently offers the Nanoleaf Rhythm 9-Panel HomeKit Starter Set for $139 shipped. Down from its $200 going rate, you’re saving 30% here with today’s offer matching our previous mention for the all-time low. This HomeKit-enabled starter kit includes nine modular light panels that stick to your wall and can be arranged in a variety of designs. Each one can display its own color independently of the others, allowing you to create cool patterns and lighting effects. Nanoleaf’s light panels are my favorite HomeKit accessory and an easy recommendation for those looking to add some flare to their work from home setup. Over 820 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating. Head below for more.

As noted above, you’ll be able to completely customize the design of your new smart light by rearranging the nine included panels. But if the shape you’re looking to create calls for more of them, you can grab an expansions pack with three additional Nanoleaf panels for $59. You’ll still make out for less than the featured starter kit originally sold for while getting an even more customizable addition to your HomeKit setup.

Those in the Assistant ecosystem will then want to make sure they check out the deal we just spotted on Google’s energy-saving Nest Thermostat E at $139. But there’s also plenty of other deals to be had in our smart home guide today, including GE Z-Wave dimmer switches, smart plugs, and more from $31 and much more.

Nanoleaf Rhythm Starter Kit features:

The Nanoleaf Rhythm Light Panels is modular smart decor lighting that is perfect for creating the ambiance or boosting productivity. Create your own personalized design to fit your space. Entertain family and friends with Rhythm Scenes that transform your favorite songs into dancing symphonies of color and light. Fully customize and control your lighting inside the intuitive Nanoleaf App, set Schedules to wake up naturally. Easily mount the Light Panels onto any flat surface using mounting tape.

