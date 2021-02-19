Acer’s Swift 3 Intel Evo Laptop drops to new all-time low at $670 (Save $130)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is currently offering the Acer Swift 3 Intel Evo Thin and Light Laptop for $669.99 shipped. Usually fetching $800, today’s offer amounts to $130 in savings, marks only the second notable price cut we’ve seen to date, and is a new all-time low. The Acer Swift 3 laptop delivers a 14-inch 1080p display alongside an all-metal frame, backlit keyboard, and bevy of ports headlined by USB-C. Its 11th Gen. Intel processor pairs with 8GB of RAM and a 256GB solid-state drive which is rounded out by the inclusion of Wi-Fi 6 connectivity. Rated 3.9/5 stars. Head below for more.

Use a portion of your savings to grab Anker’s PowerExpand+ USB-C Hub and upgrade your new PC. With seven different ports, you’ll be able to bring HDMI, SD card readers, USB-A and more into the mix with a single cable. It’ll only set you back $28 right now at Amazon and with over 2,600 customers having left a review, it carries a 4.6/5 star rating.

But if you’re in the market for more of a gaming-ready machine, be sure to swing by our deals hub right here. Various gaming rigs are currently on sale from $599 including offerings from brands like Alienware, Dell, and more. Plus, Oculus just re-released the original Quest VR headset in refurbished condition for $199.

Acer Swift 3 Intel Evo features:

Acer’s Swift 3 Evo platform-based laptop brings together the perfect combination of boundary-breaking performance, intelligent battery life and instant wake from sleep mode. The 11th Gen Intel Core processor with vivid Intel Iris Xe graphics and fast Intel Wi-Fi 6 connectivity allow you to focus, create, and engage at new levels. At only 2.65 lbs. light, 0.63 inches thin and an incredible 82.73% screen-to-chassis ratio, the Swift 3 notebook is the perfect companion for those on the go.

