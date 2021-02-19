FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Acer’s Swift 3 Intel Evo Laptop drops to new all-time low at $670 (Save $130)

-
AmazonBest PC Gaming DealsAcer
Reg. $800 $670

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is currently offering the Acer Swift 3 Intel Evo Thin and Light Laptop for $669.99 shipped. Usually fetching $800, today’s offer amounts to $130 in savings, marks only the second notable price cut we’ve seen to date, and is a new all-time low. The Acer Swift 3 laptop delivers a 14-inch 1080p display alongside an all-metal frame, backlit keyboard, and bevy of ports headlined by USB-C. Its 11th Gen. Intel processor pairs with 8GB of RAM and a 256GB solid-state drive which is rounded out by the inclusion of Wi-Fi 6 connectivity. Rated 3.9/5 stars. Head below for more.

Use a portion of your savings to grab Anker’s PowerExpand+ USB-C Hub and upgrade your new PC. With seven different ports, you’ll be able to bring HDMI, SD card readers, USB-A and more into the mix with a single cable. It’ll only set you back $28 right now at Amazon and with over 2,600 customers having left a review, it carries a 4.6/5 star rating.

But if you’re in the market for more of a gaming-ready machine, be sure to swing by our deals hub right here. Various gaming rigs are currently on sale from $599 including offerings from brands like Alienware, Dell, and more. Plus, Oculus just re-released the original Quest VR headset in refurbished condition for $199

Acer Swift 3 Intel Evo features:

Acer’s Swift 3 Evo platform-based laptop brings together the perfect combination of boundary-breaking performance, intelligent battery life and instant wake from sleep mode. The 11th Gen Intel Core processor with vivid Intel Iris Xe graphics and fast Intel Wi-Fi 6 connectivity allow you to focus, create, and engage at new levels. At only 2.65 lbs. light, 0.63 inches thin and an incredible 82.73% screen-to-chassis ratio, the Swift 3 notebook is the perfect companion for those on the go.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Best PC Gaming Deals

Here you'll find the absolute best sales on gaming laptops, desktops, components, and more down below.

Acer

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Smartphone Accessories: Spigen Liquid Air Armor iPhone ...
Score some essentially FREE Xbox credit at Amazon: Gift...
Anker discounts USB-C MacBook hubs, power banks, more f...
Today’s best game deals: Hitman 3 $47.50, Borderlands...
Razer’s Opus Headphones deliver ANC, gaming featu...
Refresh your Xbox Game Pass Ultimate sub: 3-months now ...
Amazon offers Basic Man Subscription box full of essent...
Be ready for adventures with today’s Survivor Fil...
Show More Comments

Related

Reg. $110

Fossil’s Minimalist Black Watch plunges to $71.50 at Amazon (Reg. $110)

$71.50 Learn More
50% off

Smartphone Accessories: Spigen Liquid Air Armor iPhone 11 Pro Case $10 (20% off), more

From $8 Learn More
10% off

Score some essentially FREE Xbox credit at Amazon: Gift cards now starting from $9

From $9 Learn More
Reg. $6

Dr. Seuss iOS app sale from $1: The Lorax, Cat in the Hat, Grinch, and more up to 35% off

From $1 Learn More
Shop now

Anker discounts USB-C MacBook hubs, power banks, more from $10 in latest sale

From $10 Learn More
30% off

The North Face adds new styles to its Winter Event! Save 30% off outerwear, boots, more

+ free shipping Learn More
Reg. $1+

Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Slayaway Camp, 2112TD Tower Defense Survival, more

FREE+ Learn More
Shop now

Home Depot’s mix and match DEWALT sale takes up to $120 off tool bundles

$120 off Learn More