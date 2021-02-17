FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Upgrade your desk with Dell’s 8-core i7 desktop, Alienware RTX 2070 laptop, more from $599

From $599

Dell is offering its Vostro 5880 Desktop with 2.9GHz i7/8GB/256GB/1TB for $699 shipped with the code DBPRDT7 at checkout. Down $300 from its normal going rate, today’s sale price is one of the best prices that we’ve tracked. This desktop features an 8-core i7 processor that can boost up to 4.8GHz, which provides ample power for anything you throw at it, be that gaming, video editing, or just normal usage. The 256GB NVMe SSD delivers extremely fast boot times and allows you to handle updates in a flash. Plus, with 1TB of standard drive storage, this computer can easily hold thousands of photos, videos, and more. You’ll even find the GT 730 2GB GPU here, which can help with lightweight video editing or gaming as well. Dell is well-rated overall. Head below for more deals from $599.

More PC deals:

Be sure to swing by our PC gaming guide for even more great deals. You’ll find sales on things like APC’s Desk Mount Surge Protector at $26, Lenovo’s RTX 2080 Super in-stock and ready-to-ship at $78 off MSRP, and more.

More about Dell’s i7 Desktop:

  • 10th Gen Intel® Core i7-10700 processor(8-Core, 16M Cache, 2.9GHz to 4.8GHz)
  • Windows 10 Pro 64-bit English
  • NVIDIA® GeForce® GT 730 2GB GDDR5
  • 8GB, 8Gx1, DDR4, 2933MHz
  • 256GB M.2 PCIe NVMe Solid State Drive + 1TB 7200 rpm 3.5″ SATA Hard Drive

Mac mini

LG 34" Curved UltraWide

