Anker discounts USB-C MacBook hubs, power banks, more from $10 in latest sale

Friday has arrived and so has Anker’s latest sale via its official Amazon storefront that’s discounting a selection of iPhone chargers, Mac accessories, and more. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Headlining is the Anker PowerExpand Direct 7-in-2 USB-C Hub for $45.99. Down from its $60 going rate, today’s offer is good for a 23% discount and marks the best price we’ve seen in over two months. Anker’s USB-C hub features a compact design that connects right to your MacBook Air or Pro. Available in a matching aluminum design, it brings seven ports into the mix including SD card readers, a 5K60Hz HDMI output, dual USB-A slots, and two USB-C ports. There’s also support for 100W passthrough charging, as well. Over 4,000 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating. Head below for more from $10.

Other notable Anker deals today:

Don’t forget to shop all of the price cuts live in the Anker sale we saw to kickoff the week with prices from $10. Then go check out the various Soundcore deals we spotted starting at $36, as well as this ongoing price cut on Anker’s USB-C portable PowerHouse II 400 generator at $100 off. Plus, you’ll find even more essentials for your iPhone or Android device in our smartphone accessories guide.

Anker PowerExpand Direct 7-in-2 USB-C Hub features:

Make the most of your MacBook with the addition of 7 ports, allowing you to transfer data in seconds, stream media in unrivaled clarity, and provide high-speed pass-through charging. The multi-function USB-C port allows for unprecedented data transfer and charging speeds. You can also connect to 2 monitors simultaneously in 4K@60Hz via a USB-C to dual HDMI splitter (not included). Supports 5K@60Hz to a single monitor.

