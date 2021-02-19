FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Anker discounts USB-C MacBook hubs, power banks, more from $10 in latest sale

-
Amazonmac accessoriesAnker
Shop now From $10

Friday has arrived and so has Anker’s latest sale via its official Amazon storefront that’s discounting a selection of iPhone chargers, Mac accessories, and more. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Headlining is the Anker PowerExpand Direct 7-in-2 USB-C Hub for $45.99. Down from its $60 going rate, today’s offer is good for a 23% discount and marks the best price we’ve seen in over two months. Anker’s USB-C hub features a compact design that connects right to your MacBook Air or Pro. Available in a matching aluminum design, it brings seven ports into the mix including SD card readers, a 5K60Hz HDMI output, dual USB-A slots, and two USB-C ports. There’s also support for 100W passthrough charging, as well. Over 4,000 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating. Head below for more from $10.

Other notable Anker deals today:

Don’t forget to shop all of the price cuts live in the Anker sale we saw to kickoff the week with prices from $10. Then go check out the various Soundcore deals we spotted starting at $36, as well as this ongoing price cut on Anker’s USB-C portable PowerHouse II 400 generator at $100 off. Plus, you’ll find even more essentials for your iPhone or Android device in our smartphone accessories guide.

Anker PowerExpand Direct 7-in-2 USB-C Hub features:

Make the most of your MacBook with the addition of 7 ports, allowing you to transfer data in seconds, stream media in unrivaled clarity, and provide high-speed pass-through charging. The multi-function USB-C port allows for unprecedented data transfer and charging speeds. You can also connect to 2 monitors simultaneously in 4K@60Hz via a USB-C to dual HDMI splitter (not included). Supports 5K@60Hz to a single monitor.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

mac accessories

This is where you'll find all of the best deals on Mac accessories from top brands. Whether its a thumb drive or MacBook stand, it's…

Anker

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Fossil’s Minimalist Black Watch plunges to $71.50...
Smartphone Accessories: Spigen Liquid Air Armor iPhone ...
Score some essentially FREE Xbox credit at Amazon: Gift...
Today’s best game deals: Hitman 3 $47.50, Borderlands...
Razer’s Opus Headphones deliver ANC, gaming featu...
Refresh your Xbox Game Pass Ultimate sub: 3-months now ...
Amazon offers Basic Man Subscription box full of essent...
Be ready for adventures with today’s Survivor Fil...
Show More Comments

Related

Best of 9to5Toys: Samsung 32-inch Thunderbolt 3 monitor $120 off, shed-building kit $51, Anker iPhone accessories from $8, more

Learn More
Save 28%

LIFX’s Day and Dusk HomeKit Light Bulb falls to $25, more from $18 (Save up to 28%)

From $18 Learn More
Reg. $110

Fossil’s Minimalist Black Watch plunges to $71.50 at Amazon (Reg. $110)

$71.50 Learn More
50% off

Smartphone Accessories: Spigen Liquid Air Armor iPhone 11 Pro Case $10 (20% off), more

From $8 Learn More
10% off

Score some essentially FREE Xbox credit at Amazon: Gift cards now starting from $9

From $9 Learn More
Reg. $6

Dr. Seuss iOS app sale from $1: The Lorax, Cat in the Hat, Grinch, and more up to 35% off

From $1 Learn More
30% off

The North Face adds new styles to its Winter Event! Save 30% off outerwear, boots, more

+ free shipping Learn More
Reg. $1+

Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Slayaway Camp, 2112TD Tower Defense Survival, more

FREE+ Learn More