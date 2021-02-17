FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Anker Soundcore Liberty Air 2 Earbuds fall to $60 (Save 40%), more from $36

Amazon currently offers the Anker Soundcore Liberty Air 2 True Wireless Earbuds for $59.99 shipped. Down from the usual $100 going rate, they just recently dropped to $80 with today’s offer amounting to as much as 40% in savings, beating our previous mention by $10, and marking a new Amazon low. Anker’s Liberty Air 2 earbuds deliver a more affordable alternative to AirPods while still touting a similar true wireless design. There’s 28 hours of overall playback thanks to the charging case, with the earbuds letting you rock out for 7 hours at a time by themselves. Over 9,100 customers have left a 4.3/5 star rating. Head below for more from $36.

Other Anker Soundcore deals:

Earlier this week, we also spotted a series of other Anker deals go live on charging accessories as well as other iPhone and Android essentials from $10. That’s alongside the $500 discount we spotted on Anker’s Android TV Nebula Cosmos 4K Projector, not to mention, all of the markdowns in our smartphone accessories guide.

Anker Soundcore Liberty Air 2 features:

Inspired by the ultra-hard structure of diamonds, Liberty Air 2’s driver domes maintain their rigidity even when vibrating at high frequencies. Music is reproduced with a 15% larger frequency bandwidth for clear treble and 2× more bass. A single charge gives you a full 7 hours of listening, while the charging case extends it to 28 hours of playtime. And when the case needs a power boost, simply set it down on a wireless charger.

