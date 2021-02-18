Save $100 on Anker’s USB-C portable PowerHouse II 400 generator at $300 shipped

Anker’s official Amazon storefront is now offering its Portable Power Station PowerHouse II 400 for $299.99 shipped after you clip the $100 on-page coupon. This is $100 off the regular $400 price tag, about $40 under our previous mention, and the lowest we can find. Whether it’s for a power supply during emergency stations/power outages or for your next outdoor adventure, its “388Wh capacity provides multiple charges to virtually any mobile device.” Connectivity here includes a 300W AC outlet, 60W USB-C port, three USB-A ports, a car socket, and a pair of DC ports. This model also ships with a 65W Adapter, USB-A to USB-C cable, USB-C to USB-C cable, and an 18-month warranty. Rated 4+ stars and you can get additional details in our hands-on review. More details below.

Now if the big-boy PowerHouse II above is overkill for your needs, take a look at Anker’s Powerhouse 200 at $260. Carrying solid reviews from hundreds at Amazon, and while not as versatile as today’s lead deal, it will still “charge a MacBook Pro over 5 times, a phone over 12, or even run small appliances like mini-fridges for over 4 hours.” Or just opt for the Powerhouse 100 for even less.

Otherwise, just go check out the deals we spotted on Samsung’s 10000mAh power banks at $13 today along with all of the options you’ll find right here. Then head over to our smartphone accessories deal hub for additional discounts including this Choetech MagSafe Charging Stand, the Belkin Alexa Smart Speaker with AirPlay 2, and the first notable deals on elago’s new MagSafe Charging Trays.

More on the Anker PowerHouse II:

Big Capacity: The 388Wh capacity provides multiple charges to virtually any mobile device. Charge an iPhone 11 (3,110mAh)23 times, a MacBook Air 2020 (60Wh) 5 times, an iPad Air (30Wh) 11 times, or a camera more than 20 times.

Charge 8 Devices Simultaneously: With a 300W AC outlet, 60W USB-C port, 3 USB-A ports, a car socket, and 2 DC ports, PowerHouse gives you the ports you need to charge all of your devices at the same time.

High-Speed Charging: PowerHouse’s 60W PowerIQ 3.0 USB-C port can charge a MacBook Air 2020 to 50% in just over 40 minutes—that’s 40% faster than with an original MacBook charger.

