Weekend magazine sale now live from $5/yr.: Architectural Digest, Wired, GQ, more

-
Mediadiscountmags
85% off $5/yr.

DiscountMags has now kicked off this weekend’s sale with a notable deal on Architectural Digest magazine along with a slew of other popular titles. Everything in the sale is listed at $5 per year with free shipping, no sales tax, and absolutely zero auto renewals. You’ll find the aforementioned Architectural Digest as well as titles like Wired, Men’s Health, Women’s Health, GQ, foodie mags, sports titles, and much more. Head below for more details. 

DiscountMags $5 weekend sale:

While it’s hard to go wrong in this weekend’s sale, you’ll want to head over to our mid-week sale post if you’re interested in Dwell, Conde Nast Traveler, or Us Weekly, as they are slightly lower in price over there right now. Otherwise, go wild in the latest weekend sale as just about everything is either matching or at the lowest price we can find otherwise. 

One standout here is Architectural Digest magazine at $5 per year. This one rarely drops down to $5 in the weekend sales these days, so now is a great time to jump in, score some easy remote gifts, or refresh your existing subscription. Just for comparison sake, Architectural Digest goes for $35 per year at Amazon with 6-months sub on sale for $5 right now. That is, at best, double the price of today’s DiscountMags pricing. Architectural Digest “takes you inside the world’s most beautiful homes” with “stunning photography” and is a notable “resource for ideas, inspiration, and entertainment for…design enthusiasts.”

Head over to our media deal hub for even more notable reading and movie deals. Just be sure to dive into our our February Reading List and roundup of the most anticipated cookbooks of 2021 if you’re looking for some fresh new ideas. New subscribers can also still score 6-months of Apple News+ for FREE right now too ($60 value). 

More on Architectural Digest Magazine:

Known for showcasing extravagant homes, Architectural Digest magazine regularly features the homes of the rich and famous, including billionaire bankers, famous actors, musicians, and more. These showcases present the most extravagant and lavish accomplishments in the design world, so the magazine is more of an entertainment source than a resource for people looking to design on a budget.

