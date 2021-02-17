New customers can sign-up for 6-months of Apple News+ for FREE ($60 value)

Best Buy is offering a 6-month trial to Apple News+ for FREE for new subscribers. Normally $10 per month, the last time that we saw Apple News+ on trial like this was back in July, though that was for either 3- or 4-months of the service, not six like we’re seeing today. After being updated with an audio subset last year, you’ll now get access to hundreds of digital magazines, newspapers, and more with Apple News+. Dive deeper into what Apple News+ has to offer in our coverage.

Prefer reading a good book? Amazon is offering new or non-active subscribers 2-months of Kindle Unlimited absolutely FREE. Note: Those who don’t have an active subscription may be eligible. Kindle Unlimited is Amazon’s ebook subscription service that includes access to millions of titles all for one monthly $10 fee, though this deal scores you a 2-month trial for free. Each title will be available through the company’s Kindle service, which works on desktop, laptop, iPhone, iPad, Android, and more. Learn more about Amazon’s reading service right here.

Speaking of Apple News+, you’ll need a great way to read it should you want to try it out. Well, we’ve found some awesome iPad deals for you to check out. Right now, we’re seeing the iPad Pro from $749, which is up to $100 off its normal going rate. Plus, the latest iPad Air is on sale from $549, saving you up to $59 from its normal going rate. Once you’re done with those deals, be sure to swing by our ever-updating Apple guide for even more sales that we find each and every day.

Apple News+ features:

Apple is introducing several new features for Apple News and Apple News+, including audio stories of some of the best feature stories from Apple News+, a daily audio news briefing hosted by Apple News editors, and curated local news collections beginning in five cities and regions and expanding to more areas in the future. Apple News is also adding more top local and regional news outlets for readers and subscribers, including The Charlotte Observer, the Miami Herald, and The News & Observer (Raleigh, North Carolina).

