Highly-rated dimmable LED ring light kit with tripod and filters now $56 (Reg. $90+)

Reg. $90+ $56

iTekLife (93% positive feedback in the last 12-months) via Amazon is offering the Neewer Ring Light Kit for $56 shipped when you apply coupon code 65RLD220 at checkout. Regularly as much as $160, we have seen it down in the $90 range with today’s offer dropping it down to one of the best prices we have tracked. A perfect option for YouTubers, creating TikTok content, and just for better photos/video in general, this is complete set with a 5500K Dimmable LED Ring Light, stand, carrying bag, colored light filters, and more. The aluminum and rotating stand rises the ring light up about 61-inches and you’ll also find a “hot shoe adapter” for DSLR cameras and a smartphone holder while the filters slow you to tune the lighting for the perfect shot. Rated 4+ stars from over 34,000 Amazon customers. More details below. 

If it’s just a quick and basic ring light setup you’re after, take a look at this 10-inch model with a mini tripod and remote shutter. It sells for under $16 Prime shipped at Amazon and has amassed a 4+ star rating from over 19,000 customers. It will also ship with some light filters, and while you can flip it out for another model, keep in mind the tripod is a bit shorter overall than the lead deal. 

Just be sure to check out this ongoing deal on JOBY’s GorillaPod Mobile Rig Tripod at 25% off. Then head over to the latest Moment sale to upgrade your iPhoneography kit at up to 50% off. You’ll find lighting, cases, camera backpacks, lens packs, and more

We have also seen some new shooters this year from Sony, including “The One” with 8K video and a 50.1MP sensor, as well as the new Fujifilm 102MP mirrorless camera

More on the Newer Ring Light Kit:

  • Kit includes: (1)18″/48cm Outer 55W 5500K LED Ring Light+(1)61″/155cm Light Stand+(1)Soft Tube+(1)White and Orange Color Filter Set+(1)Ball Head Hot Shoe Adapter+(1)Universal Power Adapter with Plug+(1)Smart Phone Holder+(1)Carrying Bag for Ring Light
  • Dimmable 18″/48cm Outer 55W 5500K 240 Pieces LED bulbs with a wide dimming range from 1%-100%. Special LED SMD design, lightweight and portable
  • 61″/155cm light stand is constructed from aluminum alloy

