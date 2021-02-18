FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

JOBY’s GorillaPod Mobile Rig Tripod upgrades your iPhoneography kit at $75 (Save 25%)

-
AmazonSmartphone AccessoriesJOBY
Save $25 $75

Amazon currently offers the JOBY GorillaPod Mobile Rig Smartphone Tripod for $74.94 shipped. Also available at B&H. Usually selling for $100, today’s offer is good for a 25% discount, beats our previous mention by $5, and marks a new Amazon low. JOBY’s Mobile Rig is a great way to upgrade your iPhone’s recording capabilities. Based around the brand’s GorillaPod tripod, you’ll be able to secure this rig just about anywhere, be it around the house or somewhere outdoors. There’s two flexible arms built-in, which allow you to secure lights, a GoPro, and extra accessories to the package. Plus, a smartphone mount supports everything from smaller handsets to iPhone 12 Pro Max and more. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 100 customers. More details below.

If the more professional-oriented design of the GorillaPod Mobile Rig isn’t a must, score a similar portable design with the brand’s GripTight ONE GorillaPod Stand at $26. This option enhances your smartphone photography setup with a similar versatile tripod. It’s ideal for capturing perfect shots without taking up too much space in your bag.

And for those who still have yet to shop all of the deals in today’s PNY storage Gold Box, you’ll find a collection of microSD cards and flash drives on sale from $13. But to return to upgrading your iPhoneography setup, Moment is currently up to 50% off iPhone 12 cases and other essentials starting at $20.

JOBY GorillaPod Mobile Rig Tripod features:

Take better smartphone videos with this Joby GorillaPod mobile rig. The locking grip holds smartphones securely in place and makes it easy to switch between portrait and landscape mode. This Joby GorillaPod mobile rig has three adjustable legs with rubberized feet that function as a stable tripod and squeeze together for handheld filming.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Smartphone Accessories

This is our guide to the best smartphone accessory deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, B&H, and many more. You'll find everything needed to outfit…

JOBY

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Amazon’s Memory Foam Queen Mattress ships for $42...
This outdoor OTA antenna supports two TVs, 4K, and reac...
Save up to 25% on OtterBox’s Samsung Galaxy S21/+...
simplehuman’s premium 1.2-Gal. Stainless Steel Tr...
Philips Sonicare 3 Gum Health Electric Toothbrush + tra...
Hang your hat or jacket with a new all-time low on this...
Add 6,400-lumens of light to your yard with a 2-pack of...
Amazon slashes $224 off Serta’s Harmon Sectional ...
Show More Comments

Related

Reg. $160

Bring Alienware’s low-profile RGB Keyboard to your gaming rig at $120 (Save 25%)

$120 Learn More
Save $39

Lockly’s fingerprint-enabled smart deadbolts are on sale from $198 (Save up to $39)

From $198 Learn More
Reg. $80

Take your gaming on-the-go with Razer’s Kishi Android mobile controller at a low of $66

$66 Learn More
75% off

Nintendo Switch eShop deals from $3.50: Among Us, Golf Story, MK 11, Crash, more up to 75% off

$3.50+ Learn More
28% off

Amazon’s Memory Foam Queen Mattress ships for $428, more from $33 (Up to 28% off)

From $33 Learn More
50% off

This outdoor OTA antenna supports two TVs, 4K, and reaches 150-miles at $20 (50% off)

$20 Learn More
30% off

Pad & Quill winter leather iPad case sale now live with up to 30% in savings

Now Live! Learn More
25% off

Save up to 25% on OtterBox’s Samsung Galaxy S21/+/Ultra Cases at new lows from $30

From $30 Learn More