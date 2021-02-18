JOBY’s GorillaPod Mobile Rig Tripod upgrades your iPhoneography kit at $75 (Save 25%)

Amazon currently offers the JOBY GorillaPod Mobile Rig Smartphone Tripod for $74.94 shipped. Also available at B&H. Usually selling for $100, today’s offer is good for a 25% discount, beats our previous mention by $5, and marks a new Amazon low. JOBY’s Mobile Rig is a great way to upgrade your iPhone’s recording capabilities. Based around the brand’s GorillaPod tripod, you’ll be able to secure this rig just about anywhere, be it around the house or somewhere outdoors. There’s two flexible arms built-in, which allow you to secure lights, a GoPro, and extra accessories to the package. Plus, a smartphone mount supports everything from smaller handsets to iPhone 12 Pro Max and more. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 100 customers. More details below.

If the more professional-oriented design of the GorillaPod Mobile Rig isn’t a must, score a similar portable design with the brand’s GripTight ONE GorillaPod Stand at $26. This option enhances your smartphone photography setup with a similar versatile tripod. It’s ideal for capturing perfect shots without taking up too much space in your bag.

And for those who still have yet to shop all of the deals in today’s PNY storage Gold Box, you’ll find a collection of microSD cards and flash drives on sale from $13. But to return to upgrading your iPhoneography setup, Moment is currently up to 50% off iPhone 12 cases and other essentials starting at $20.

JOBY GorillaPod Mobile Rig Tripod features:

Take better smartphone videos with this Joby GorillaPod mobile rig. The locking grip holds smartphones securely in place and makes it easy to switch between portrait and landscape mode. This Joby GorillaPod mobile rig has three adjustable legs with rubberized feet that function as a stable tripod and squeeze together for handheld filming.

