Fujifilm announces massive 102MP mirrorless camera, more

-
Today Fujifilm is out with a new selection of digital cameras today, expanding its footprint in the competitive space. Headlining today’s announcement is the mirrorless GFX100S, which features a compact design and a massive 102MP large format sensor. The GFX100S, in fact, delivers “the world’s highest” large-format sensor, making it a particularly notable release in this year’s product cycle. Fuji is also bringing is smaller mirrorless camera to market today with the X-E4, which features a compact design and fast autofocus design. Head below for full details on all of today’s Fuji announcements.

Fujifilm launches mirrorless digital camera GFX100S

The GFX100S arrive as a mirrorless digital camera packing a massive 102MP sensor and what Fujifilm dubs a “high-speed image processing engine” called the X-Processor 4. What does that deliver? Fujifilm says stellar performance and quick shutter speeds.

With a compact body that weighs in at 900 grams, this model features a five-axis image stabilization system and phase-detection pixel, which Fujifilm claims delivers “fast and accurate” auto-focus.

Notable features include:

  • 102MP 43.8 x 32.9mm BSI CMOS Sensor
  • X-Processor 4 Image Processor
  • 4K30 Video; F-Log Gamma, 12-Bit Raw Out
  • 3.69m-Dot OLED EVF
  • 3.2″ 2.36m-Dot Tilting Touchscreen LCD
  • 5-Axis Sensor-Shift Image Stabilization
  • 425-Point Phase-Detection Autofocus
  • ISO 100-12800, Up to 5 fps Shooting
  • 400MP Pixel Shift Multi-Shot
  • 19 Film Simulation Modes

The Fujifilm GFX100S is available for pre-order today at $5,999. It’s slated to hit the open market in mid-March.

Fuji also announces X-EF4 compact mirrorless

With a smaller footprint, the X-EF4 arrives for the on-the-go photographer. It features a classic design that’s either available in all black or a two-tone silver. Weighing in at 364 grams ahead of any lens additions, this compact camera is certainly going to be a great option for on-the-go shooters looking to quickly move from subject to subject.

Among a long list of notable features is the 0.02-second autofocus system, which is perfect for run-and-gun shooters. You’ll find a 26.1MP sensor here, which is certainly smaller than the model featured above. But there’s still a lot to like here.

Notable features include:

  • 26.1MP APS-C X-Trans BSI CMOS 4 Sensor
  • X-Processor 4 Image Processor
  • DCI/UHD 4K at 30 fps, Full HD at 240 fps
  • 2.36m-Dot 0.62x OLED EVF
  • 3.0″ 1.62m-Dot 180° Tilting Touchscreen
  • 425-Point Hybrid AF System
  • ISO 160-12800, up to 30-fps Shooting
  • Bluetooth and Wi-Fi Connectivity

The Fuji X-E4 is available for pre-order today at $849 and is slated to ship in February from various retailers. Additional kits with lenses will also be available in the coming weeks as the pre-order date gets closer.

