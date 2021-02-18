Save up to $640 on iPhone 11/Pro models at Verizon

Verizon Wireless is currently taking up to $640 off Apple’s lineup of iPhone 11 models. Shipping is free across the board. Headlining here is the iPhone 11 Pro 64GB for as low as $12 per month with activation on a new Unlimited plan. There are both 24- and 30-month plans available here. Usually fetching $999 for the full retail price, you’d pay anywhere between $33 or $41 per month depending on the contact with today’s offer saving you the full $640 and marking one of the best prices since the holidays. Also on sale, iPhone 11 is down to $10 per month from the usual $25.

Apple’s now previous-generation iPhone lineup delivers Liquid Retina HD displays alongside dual or three camera systems which will capture some of the best smartphone photos out there. That’s on top of Face ID, wireless charging support, and more. You can get a closer look in our hands-on review. Head below for more.

Protect your new iPhone 11 by picking up one of these Spigen Ultra Hybrid Cases for $13 at Amazon. Comprised of a hybrid TPU bumper and more rugged backplate, this cover protects against bumps, scratches, and even drops. Plus, it comes in a variety of styles to match whichever color iPhone you end up with and is backed by a 4.7/5 star rating from over 27,000 customers.

Don’t forget that you can still lock-in savings on nearly all of Apple’s official iPhone 11/Pro/Max cases if the third-party ones noted there aren’t going to cut it. Prices start at $16 and deliver quite a few different options ranging from silicone to leather folios and more. Then hit up our smartphone accessories guide for other ways to deck out your new iPhone with chargers and other essential gear.

iPhone 11 Pro features:

A transformative triple‑camera system that adds tons of capability without complexity. An unprecedented leap in battery life. And a mind‑blowing chip that doubles down on machine learning and pushes the boundaries of what a smartphone can do. Welcome to the first iPhone powerful enough to be called Pro.

