$300 discount brings Razer’s Blade 15 Gaming Laptop to new all-time low

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering the Razer Blade 15 2020 Gaming Laptop 2.3GHz/16GB/256GB for $1,099.99 shipped. Usually fetching $1,400, today’s offer is good for a 22% price cut, beats our previous mention by $200, and marks a new all-time low. Razer’s previous-generation gaming laptop comes equipped with a 144Hz 15-inch 1080p display alongside a portable form-factor. Everything is powered by a 10th Gen Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM, 256GB of SSD storage, and a NVIDIA GTX 1660 Ti graphics card supplements the package. Alongside three USB 3.0 ports, there’s also Gigabit Ethernet, HDMI, and Thunderbolt 3 connectivity. Wi-Fi 6 is also built-in, with Chroma RGB lighting adding some extra flair. Over 920 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating. Head below for more.

For those times where you are ready to game at the desk, using a portion of your savings on Razer’s Laptop Stand Chroma at $89 is a pretty easy recommendation. It’ll prop up your Blade 15 to help with cooling while also bringing some extra RGB lighting into the mix. The stand is comprised of a sturdy anodized aluminum and even has a USB 3.0 hub to complete the package.

Those who’d prefer a more portable machine can go with Razer’s previous-generation Blade Stealth 13 while it’s down to a new all-time low of $1,300. Though you will be sacrificing the larger screen and more affordable price point of the featured deal. Otherwise, dive into our PC gaming guide for even more ways to renovate the battlestation.

Razer Blade 15 2020 Gaming Laptop features:

The new Razer Blade 15 features NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 Ti graphics and the new 10th Gen Intel Core i7 6 core processor, to deliver amazing power and portability. The 15. 6″ smooth 144Hz, Full HD display provides an immersive and insanely fast visual experience for gaming and beyond. The single-zone Razer Chroma RGB backlit keyboard gives 16. 8 million color options, and inside the compact, precision crafted CNC aluminum chassis is the expandable 16 GB 2933MHz dual-channel memory and 256 GB PCIe SSD for maximum performance and personalization.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!