FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

$300 discount brings Razer’s Blade 15 Gaming Laptop to new all-time low

-
AmazonBest PC Gaming DealsRazer
New low $400 off

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering the Razer Blade 15 2020 Gaming Laptop 2.3GHz/16GB/256GB for $1,099.99 shipped. Usually fetching $1,400, today’s offer is good for a 22% price cut, beats our previous mention by $200, and marks a new all-time low. Razer’s previous-generation gaming laptop comes equipped with a 144Hz 15-inch 1080p display alongside a portable form-factor. Everything is powered by a 10th Gen Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM, 256GB of SSD storage, and a NVIDIA GTX 1660 Ti graphics card supplements the package. Alongside three USB 3.0 ports, there’s also Gigabit Ethernet, HDMI, and Thunderbolt 3 connectivity. Wi-Fi 6 is also built-in, with Chroma RGB lighting adding some extra flair. Over 920 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating. Head below for more.

For those times where you are ready to game at the desk, using a portion of your savings on Razer’s Laptop Stand Chroma at $89 is a pretty easy recommendation. It’ll prop up your Blade 15 to help with cooling while also bringing some extra RGB lighting into the mix. The stand is comprised of a sturdy anodized aluminum and even has a USB 3.0 hub to complete the package. 

Those who’d prefer a more portable machine can go with Razer’s previous-generation Blade Stealth 13 while it’s down to a new all-time low of $1,300. Though you will be sacrificing the larger screen and more affordable price point of the featured deal. Otherwise, dive into our PC gaming guide for even more ways to renovate the battlestation.

Razer Blade 15 2020 Gaming Laptop features:

The new Razer Blade 15 features NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 Ti graphics and the new 10th Gen Intel Core i7 6 core processor, to deliver amazing power and portability. The 15. 6″ smooth 144Hz, Full HD display provides an immersive and insanely fast visual experience for gaming and beyond. The single-zone Razer Chroma RGB backlit keyboard gives 16. 8 million color options, and inside the compact, precision crafted CNC aluminum chassis is the expandable 16 GB 2933MHz dual-channel memory and 256 GB PCIe SSD for maximum performance and personalization.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Best PC Gaming Deals

Here you'll find the absolute best sales on gaming laptops, desktops, components, and more down below.

Razer

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

LG’s PS5-ready NanoCell 4K TV lineup on sale from $59...
Make the jump to Wi-Fi 6 with TP-Link routers on sale f...
Expand your toolkit with Tacklife drills, sanders, more...
Amazon’s stylish Rivet Desk Lamp delivers an industri...
Christopher Knight’s Fabric Loveseat returns to A...
Echo Studio is Amazon’s answer to HomePod, grab y...
Banish darkness with 12,000-lumens: 4-pack of Solar Out...
Retire an old mouse with Microsoft Wireless Mobile 3500...
Show More Comments

Related

New low

Razer’s prev-gen. Blade Stealth 13 falls to new all-time low at $1,300 (Save $400)

$400 off Learn More

Razer debuts RGB-laden Thunderbolt 4 Dock Chroma, pre-order now

Learn More
25% off

LG’s PS5-ready NanoCell 4K TV lineup on sale from $597 (Up to $500 off)

From $597 Learn More
Save 30%

Make the jump to Wi-Fi 6 with TP-Link routers on sale from $72 (Save up to 30%)

From $72 Learn More
23% off

Expand your toolkit with Tacklife drills, sanders, more from $14 (Save up to 23%)

From $14 Learn More
Reg. $399

iPhone SE goes free on contract or $250 on pre-paid plans (Reg. $399)

FREE Learn More
$500 off

Samsung’s Galaxy Note20 Ultra sees $500 discount down to new all-time low

$800 Learn More
Reg. $130

Get a perfect smile with this award-winning electric toothbrush for $60 (Reg. $130)

$60 Learn More