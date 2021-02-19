FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Razer’s prev-gen. Blade Stealth 13 falls to new all-time low at $1,300 (Save $400)

Amazon currently offers the previous-generation Razer Blade Stealth 13 Gaming Laptop i7 1.3GHz/16GB/512GB for $1,299.99 shipped. Usually fetching $1,700, today’s offer is good for a $400 discount, beats our previous mention by $100, and marks a new Amazon all-time low. Perfect for gaming from the couch or away from the battlestation, Razer’s now previous-generation Blade Stealth 13 is powered by a 10th Generation i7 processor with a 512GB SSD and 16GB of RAM to complete the package. There’s also a CNC alumium build, 120Hz refresh rate display, and GTX 1650 Ti Max-Q graphics, as well as Thunderbolt 3 connectivity. Rated 4.5/5 stars and check out our review of the previous-generation models for more insight.

For those times where you are ready to game at home, using a portion of your savings on Razer’s Laptop Stand Chroma at $89 is a pretty easy recommendation. It’ll prop up your Blade Stealth to help with cooling while also bringing some extra RGB lighting into the mix. The stand is comprised of a sturdy anodized aluminum and even has a USB 3.0 hub to complete the package. 

But if you’re in the market for more of a desktop gaming machine, be sure to swing by our deals hub right here. Various gaming rigs are currently on sale from $599 including offerings from brands like Alienware, Dell, and more. Plus, Oculus just re-released the original Quest VR headset in refurbished condition for $199

Razer Blade Stealth 13 features:

The Razer Blade Stealth with GeForce GTX 1650 Ti Max-Q is built with breakthrough graphics performance that’s up to 2.5X the GeForce GTX 950M and up to 80% faster than the GTX 1050, enabling the Blade Stealth 13 to be the ultimate gaming ultrabook on the go.

