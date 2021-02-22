FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 3 fall to new all-time lows from $250 following $150 discounts

-
$150 off From $250

Amazon is currently discounting the latest Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 lineup from $249.99 shipped for the 41mm style. You’ll also be able to bring home the 45mm version for $279.99. In either case, you’re saving $60 from the going rates with today’s offer matching the third-best price cuts we’ve seen to date and marking the lowest we’ve seen since the holiday season. Samsung’s latest wearables deliver an up to 45mm circular OLED display with a rotating bezel to help interact with the touchscreen interface. Alongside various fitness tracking features and heart rate monitoring, there’s also the ability to keep tabs on SPO2 and VO2 max, as well as take ECG readings. Rated 4.7/5 stars from over 5,100 customers and you can get a closer look in our hands-on review. Head below for more.

A more affordable way to bring some of that Samsung exercise tracking to your wrist is by going with the Galaxy Fit 2 at $59 instead. You’re trading in the smartwatch design found above for a more typical fitness tracker here, but will still enjoy many of the same perks including exercise and heart rate monitoring alongside up to 15-day battery life at a more affordable price point. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 1,800 customers.

This morning saw Timex’s latest Metropolitan Smartwatches go on sale from $140, but there are also a collection of other Samsung deals live today, as well. The LTE-enabled Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e has fallen to $380 alongside the brand’s latest Galaxy S21 lineup returning to all-time lows at $200 off.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 features:

The most advanced Samsung smartwatch is now also the most stylish. The Galaxy Watch3 combines powerful technology with a premium, customizable design so you can manage the day-to-day from your wrist, beautifully. No matter where life takes you, connect to your favorite apps from your wrist via Bluetooth.

