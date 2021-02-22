Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e 10.5″ S-AMOLED with LTE: $380 Gold Box

Today only as part of its Gold Box, Amazon offers the Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e 10.5″ tablet with LTE and 64GB of storage for $379.99 shipped. That’s $100 off regular price and the lowest we’ve seen this Android 10 upgradable which 9to5Google called without peer.

Don’t need LTE? Grab Wifi only renewed model for $299.99. With your savings grab a $12 Infiland case or $109 keyboard.

About Galaxy Tab S5e:

LTE connectivity

Unlock your freedom. Choose your carrier with LTE unlocked. Stay connected anywhere you go, no Wi-Fi necessary.

Ultra-light for on-the-go Lighter than a pound our slimmest tablet won’t add weight to your load Stream browse and more on an eye-catching metal design

Crisp Clear Captivating Get drawn in to the 10 5″ Super AMOLED display with an immersive 16 10 ratio widescreen Shows and movies come to life in true-to-life color and crisp clear details

Connectivity Technology: Usb

¹Access content, ³download and even receive Cmc without your phone nearby.

