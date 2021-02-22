FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e 10.5″ S-AMOLED with LTE: $380 Gold Box

$100 off $380

Today only as part of its Gold Box, Amazon offers the Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e 10.5″ tablet with LTE and 64GB of storage for $379.99 shipped. That’s $100 off regular price and the lowest we’ve seen this Android 10 upgradable which 9to5Google called without peer.

Don’t need LTE? Grab Wifi only renewed model for $299.99. With your savings grab a $12 Infiland case or $109 keyboard.

About Galaxy Tab S5e:

  • LTE connectivity
  • Unlock your freedom. Choose your carrier with LTE unlocked. Stay connected anywhere you go, no Wi-Fi necessary.
  • Ultra-light for on-the-go Lighter than a pound our slimmest tablet won’t add weight to your load Stream browse and more on an eye-catching metal design
  • Crisp Clear Captivating Get drawn in to the 10 5″ Super AMOLED display with an immersive 16 10 ratio widescreen Shows and movies come to life in true-to-life color and crisp clear details
  • Connectivity Technology: Usb
  • ¹Access content, ³download and even receive Cmc without your phone nearby.

