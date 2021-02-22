FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Amazon’s offering jewelry up to 44% off: Necklaces, rings, more from $16 Prime shipped

-
AmazonFashion
44% off $16

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, HarmonyBall Jewelry (100% positive feedback) via Amazon is offering up to 44% off women’s necklace and rings. One of our top picks from this sale is the Pendant Disc Chain Statement Necklace for $16.60 Prime shipped. Regularly priced at $27 and today’s rate is an Amazon all-time low. This necklace is a classic piece and the silver coloring will pair with almost any outfit. The shorter style is very on-trend for this season and it’s great to be layered as well. Rated 4.7/5 stars with over 750 reviews. Head below to find even more deals or you can shop the entire sale here.

More deals include:

Finally, be sure to check out our fashion guide for additional deals today from top brands.

Pendant Disc Chain Necklace features:

  • Classic design, very elegant beads choker. The Sparkling beads can highlight your appearance, grasp everyone’s eyes in your party
  • Bead size: 0.16*0.16 inches ;Chain Type:13 inches Rolo chain with 3 inches extender ;Chain Width: 1.2 mm; Total Weight: 3.26g
  • Gift ideas/seasons:Great gift choice for special occasions such as a Birthday, Graduation,Anniversary,Wedding,Party,Valentine’s Day,Mother’s Day,Easter,Thanksgiving and Christmas
  • Featured AAA Grade Quality Sterling Silver, Nickel-free, Lead-free, Cadmium-free, Long Time Wearing Keeps You a Good Health.

