Amazon’s Mid-Century Modern 5-Arm Chandelier plunges to $88 (Reg. $140)

-
$52 off $88

Amazon is offering its Rivet Theory Mid-Century Modern 5-Arm Chandelier for $88.28 shipped. That’s $52 off the typical rate there and undercuts the lowest price we have tracked in over a year by $28. If one of your rooms is in need of a new chandelier, this could be the deal for you. It features a sleek metal design with “clean lines and vintage Edison bulbs.” Amazon touts it as a “sturdy fixture [that] works well in a modern, industrial-style room.” Measurements for the fixture itself work out to 21- by 21- by 14.5-inches. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

If you’d like to dress up a bedroom while you’re at it, today’s savings leave you with enough left over to grab lifeholder’s Mini Chandelier at $30. It hugs the ceiling, ensuring this chandelier will not take up much room. It’s an Amazon best-seller that’s rated 4.5/5 stars by more than 3,100 shoppers.

For those of you that are simply in need of a desk lamp, don’t miss out on the deal we spotted on Amazon’s industrial solution for $56. Grabbing it now will lead to $39 in savings, allowing you to dress up your home office while also making the most of your money. Your first Edison bulb is included, ensuring you have everything needed to get up and running right away.

Amazon Rivet 5-Arm Chandelier features:

  • With sleek metal, clean lines and vintage Edison bulbs this chandelier is a work of art in itself. Sturdy and built to suit your needs, this fixture works well in a modern, industrial-style room.
  • Modern industrial
  • Metal with black and antique brass finishes
  • Adds sophistication along with light
  • 21”Wx21”Dx14.5”H

