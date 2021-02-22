FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Street Fighter Fortnite update adds ‘two of Capcom’s greatest fighters’

Now that Fortnite’s next-generation update is among us, focus can fully return to the latest and greatest characters that have joined the game. A new Street Fighter Fortnite update has added “two of Capcom’s greatest fighters.” This paves the way for gamers to switch up a dated skin and play using Ryu or Chun-Li. Would you rather be the “Master of the Dragon Punch” or the “strongest woman in the world?” Each character comes with trademark emotes to help them stay true to the Street Fighter series. Continue reading to learn more.

Street Fighter Fortnite update strikes a nostalgic chord

It’s been over 23 years since the first Street Fighter game debuted in 1987. Time hasn’t prevented the series from receiving new releases and even a lineup of limited edition Seiko watches. With Fortnite is still reigning as one of the biggest games out there, it’s quite an honor for Street Fighter characters to make it into the item shop.

Anyone that purchases Ryu from the Fortnite item shop will be able to choose between his “traditional white gi, black belt, and red headband or Battle variant” outfits. You’ll also garner a Training Bag Back Bling and Shoryuken! emote.

Similarly, folks that opt for Chun-Li will be able to toggle between a “Chun-Li Outfit and Nostalgia Variant.” As with Ryu, Chun-Li is paired with back bling, but in this instance, it is the Super Cab-Masher alongside a Lightning Kick! emote. Players can complete their Chun-Li character’s look with a Seven Star Flashing Flail Pickaxe.

Pricing and availability

Ryu and Chun-Li characters cost 1,600 V-bucks when purchased individually. Anyone that wants both characters will be better served with the Ryu & Chun-Li 5-item bundle. It’s priced at 2,200 V-bucks and comes with even more goodies. All of the aforementioned characters, gear, and bundles are available for purchase now on PC, PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch platforms.

9to5Toys’ Take

While arguably not my go-to game right now, Fortnite continues to be a title that I tend to launch at least once a week. I’ll play a few solo rounds or join some friends. It doesn’t matter if you love or hate Fortnite, it’s hard to argue that the game doesn’t offer up a ton of value given its free-to-play nature.

The addition of Street Fighter characters is an easy way to rope in folks that have yet to try Fortnite, but I feel bad for anyone trying to start off now as the competition of this game continues to make it increasingly more difficult to be the last player left standing.

