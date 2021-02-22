Ultimate Ears Hyperboom portable speaker sees first discount to $340 at Amazon (15% off)

Amazon is offering the Ultimate Ears Hyperboom Portable Bluetooth Speaker for $340 shipped. Down $60 from its listing price of $400, today’s deal is the first discount that we’ve tracked, and, consequently, a new all-time low. This speaker delivers “loud pristine sound” with “extreme bass” for the ultimate portable Bluetooth audio setup. You can play music from four different devices with the press of a button thanks to dual Bluetooth inputs, 3.5mm aux, and optical options available. With 24-hours of battery life, this speaker is built to go as long as you do. It’s also splash- and spill-proof making it great to bring with you to the beach or just use by the pool. In our hands-on review, we found that it offers “room-filling sound…at a price.” Rated 4.7/5 stars and you can learn even more in our announcement coverage.

Save some cash when opting for the Ultimate Ears WONDERBOOM 2. Coming in at $67 on Amazon, this chops an additional $273 off today’s lead deal while offering many similar features. It ups the ante to being waterproof, instead of just splash/spill, but doesn’t offer quite as large of an audio soundstage and can’t really fill an entire room with music as well. But, at a lower cost each, you can pick up a few WONDERBOOM 2’s to add extra audio around the backyard. Not sure if the WONDERBOOM 2 is perfect for you? Well, be sure to check out our hands-on review.

Prefer to listen to music in private? Well, we’re tracking a number of headphone deals right now, but most notably Samsung’s truly wireless Buds+ are down to $110, which is a 27% discount. This is far from the only sale we’re seeing right now, so be sure to check out our guide for even more.

More about the Ultimate Ears Hyperboom Speaker:

All day 24 hour battery life Hyperboom sports an up to 24-hour rechargeable battery that keeps the party pumping wherever you take it or plug it in to rage for the rest of time

Adaptive equalizer: This party speaker does all the heavy lifting to rock a pitch-perfect sound anywhere Its brainy adaptive EQ literally reads the environment—and automatically customizes the sound to whatever space it’s in

Party up connect Hyperboom with any Boom Megaboom or even another Hyperboom to kick-start a party of truly ultimate proportions Adding just two to four can reach noise-violation levels of fun

