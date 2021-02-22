FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Ultimate Ears Hyperboom portable speaker sees first discount to $340 at Amazon (15% off)

-
AmazonSmartphone AccessoriesPortable Bluetooth SpeakersUltimate Ears
15% off $340

Amazon is offering the Ultimate Ears Hyperboom Portable Bluetooth Speaker for $340 shipped. Down $60 from its listing price of $400, today’s deal is the first discount that we’ve tracked, and, consequently, a new all-time low. This speaker delivers “loud pristine sound” with “extreme bass” for the ultimate portable Bluetooth audio setup. You can play music from four different devices with the press of a button thanks to dual Bluetooth inputs, 3.5mm aux, and optical options available. With 24-hours of battery life, this speaker is built to go as long as you do. It’s also splash- and spill-proof making it great to bring with you to the beach or just use by the pool. In our hands-on review, we found that it offers “room-filling sound…at a price.” Rated 4.7/5 stars and you can learn even more in our announcement coverage.

Save some cash when opting for the Ultimate Ears WONDERBOOM 2. Coming in at $67 on Amazon, this chops an additional $273 off today’s lead deal while offering many similar features. It ups the ante to being waterproof, instead of just splash/spill, but doesn’t offer quite as large of an audio soundstage and can’t really fill an entire room with music as well. But, at a lower cost each, you can pick up a few WONDERBOOM 2’s to add extra audio around the backyard. Not sure if the WONDERBOOM 2 is perfect for you? Well, be sure to check out our hands-on review.

Prefer to listen to music in private? Well, we’re tracking a number of headphone deals right now, but most notably Samsung’s truly wireless Buds+ are down to $110, which is a 27% discount. This is far from the only sale we’re seeing right now, so be sure to check out our guide for even more.

More about the Ultimate Ears Hyperboom Speaker:

  • All day 24 hour battery life Hyperboom sports an up to 24-hour rechargeable battery that keeps the party pumping wherever you take it or plug it in to rage for the rest of time
  • Adaptive equalizer: This party speaker does all the heavy lifting to rock a pitch-perfect sound anywhere Its brainy adaptive EQ literally reads the environment—and automatically customizes the sound to whatever space it’s in
  • Party up connect Hyperboom with any Boom Megaboom or even another Hyperboom to kick-start a party of truly ultimate proportions Adding just two to four can reach noise-violation levels of fun

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Smartphone Accessories

This is our guide to the best smartphone accessory deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, B&H, and many more. You'll find everything needed to outfit…

Portable Bluetooth Speakers Ultimate Ears

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

LG 34" Curved UltraWide

Save 25% on this battery-powered 3-in-1 LED lantern at ...
Cover your entire desk with PECHAM’s XXXL gaming ...
Amazon Wag dog food/treat sale up to 40% off with deals...
Zinus and Amazon-branded bed discounts abound from $139...
Arlo’s Pro 3 Floodlight Camera returns to all-tim...
Rachio’s 3rd gen. HomeKit Smart Sprinkler Control...
Just $4 Prime shipped gives your cat, dog, or other sma...
Samsung’s 2-in-1 Chromebook Plus V2 falls to $350...
Show More Comments

Related

25% off

Save 25% on this battery-powered 3-in-1 LED lantern at an all-time low of $9 (25% off)

$9 Learn More
Up to 25% off

Google’s Nest Audio speaker returns to all-time low from $75 each (Up to 25% off)

From $75/ea Learn More
40% off

Begin your photo editing journey with Photoshop Elements 2021 for Mac/PC at $60 (40% off)

$60 Learn More
30% off

Cover your entire desk with PECHAM’s XXXL gaming mouse pad at under $8.50 on Amazon

$8.50 Learn More
40% off

Amazon Wag dog food/treat sale up to 40% off with deals starting from under $3.50

$3.50+ Learn More
$124 off

Zinus and Amazon-branded bed discounts abound from $139 (Up to $124 off)

From $139 Learn More
Reg. $129

Get an instant speed boost with this Asus dual-band internet router, $80 (Reg. $129)

$80 Learn More
Reg. $250

Arlo’s Pro 3 Floodlight Camera returns to all-time low at $188 (Save 25%)

$188 Learn More