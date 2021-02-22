Ultimate Ears Hyperboom portable speaker sees first discount to $340 at Amazon (15% off)

Amazon is offering the Ultimate Ears Hyperboom Portable Bluetooth Speaker for $340 shipped. Down $60 from its listing price of $400, today’s deal is the first discount that we’ve tracked, and, consequently, a new all-time low. This speaker delivers “loud pristine sound” with “extreme bass” for the ultimate portable Bluetooth audio setup. You can play music from four different devices with the press of a button thanks to dual Bluetooth inputs, 3.5mm aux, and optical options available. With 24-hours of battery life, this speaker is built to go as long as you do. It’s also splash- and spill-proof making it great to bring with you to the beach or just use by the pool. In our hands-on review, we found that it offers “room-filling sound…at a price.” Rated 4.7/5 stars and you can learn even more in our announcement coverage.
Save some cash when opting for the Ultimate Ears WONDERBOOM 2. Coming in at $67 on Amazon, this chops an additional $273 off today’s lead deal while offering many similar features. It ups the ante to being waterproof, instead of just splash/spill, but doesn’t offer quite as large of an audio soundstage and can’t really fill an entire room with music as well. But, at a lower cost each, you can pick up a few WONDERBOOM 2’s to add extra audio around the backyard. Not sure if the WONDERBOOM 2 is perfect for you? Well, be sure to check out our hands-on review.
Prefer to listen to music in private? Well, we’re tracking a number of headphone deals right now, but most notably Samsung’s truly wireless Buds+ are down to $110, which is a 27% discount. This is far from the only sale we’re seeing right now, so be sure to check out our guide for even more.
More about the Ultimate Ears Hyperboom Speaker:
- All day 24 hour battery life Hyperboom sports an up to 24-hour rechargeable battery that keeps the party pumping wherever you take it or plug it in to rage for the rest of time
- Adaptive equalizer: This party speaker does all the heavy lifting to rock a pitch-perfect sound anywhere Its brainy adaptive EQ literally reads the environment—and automatically customizes the sound to whatever space it’s in
- Party up connect Hyperboom with any Boom Megaboom or even another Hyperboom to kick-start a party of truly ultimate proportions Adding just two to four can reach noise-violation levels of fun
