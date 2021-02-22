FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Save on Samsung’s true wireless earbuds: Buds+ $110 (27% off), more

-
AmazonHeadphonesSamsung
Save 27% From $110

Amazon currently offers the Samsung Galaxy Buds+ True Wireless Earbuds for $109.99 shipped in various styles. Down from its usual $150 going rate, today’s offer amounts to 27% in savings and matches our previous mention. Equipped with a true wireless design, Samsung’s Galaxy Buds+ deliver 11-hours of audio playback per charge, or 22 when you slip them into the Qi-enabled case. The inclusion of Samsung’s Ambient Sound feature cuts out distracting audio to round out the feature set here. Over 50,000 customers have left a 4.7/5 star rating and you can get a closer look in our hands-on review. Head below for more.

(Update 2/22 11:00 a.m.): Amazon is now offering the Jabra Elite 85t True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds for $179.99 shipped. Also matched at Best Buy. Regularly $230, today’s offer is 22% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. Noise cancellation, up to 25-hours of battery life, and 12mm speakers round out the feature set here. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds at Amazon. 

Also on sale today, Amazon offers the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live for $139.99 in a variety of styles. Down from its $170 going rate, today’s offer amounts to $30 in savings and is the best we’ve tracked in over a month. Sporting a similar true wireless design, these earbuds deliver a unique bean-like form-factor alongside added sound cancellation features and up to 21 hour battery life with the Qi charging case. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 20,000 customers and our hands-on review offers some additional insight. 

This morning also saw a notable price cuts on Beats Studio3 Headphones go live. Delivering ANC and support for Apple’s W1 chip, you’ll currently be able to pick up the cans at $150 off. That’s alongside all of the other markdowns in our headphones guide today, as well.

Samsung Galaxy Buds+ features:

Samsung Galaxy Buds+ are versatile earbuds that harmonize warm, satisfying bass tones with crisp high notes delivering addictively rich tracks. With the ability to selectively tune in or out environmental noise, you can stay in the zone on a phone call or get lost in your favorite playlist, all without hitting pause. With a battery that is built to go all day and a customizable fit, Galaxy Buds+ are designed to move to your rhythm.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Headphones

Nearly every consumer-focused headphone in 2020 features a wireless design However, wired alternatives still have their place. The best deals that you'll find here at…

Samsung

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Vega’s 12-pack Plant-Based Chocolate Protein Shakes n...
Timex’s latest Metropolitan Smartwatches wield up...
Smartphone Accessories: Aukey 20000mAh USB-C Qi Power B...
ESR HaloLock MagSafe Car Charging Mount hits $27 (Save ...
Today’s best game deals: Pokemon Rescue Team $43, Ove...
LEGO’s International Space Station falls to $56 follo...
Two AquaSonic electric toothbrushes + 10 brush heads, U...
Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e 10.5″ S-AMOLED with LTE: $...
Show More Comments

Related

Reg. $229

Klipsch’s new T5 II Sport Earbuds return to all-time low at $179 (Save $50)

$179 Learn More
$39 off

Timex’s latest Metropolitan Smartwatches wield up to 2-week battery life, more from $140

From $140 Learn More
33% off

Smartphone Accessories: Aukey 20000mAh USB-C Qi Power Bank $36 (22% off), more

From $6 Learn More
20% off

Rockport refreshes your shoes with extra 20% off sale styles: Boots, sneakers, more

From $20 Learn More
Reg. $1+

Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Solar Walk 2, iWriter Pro, Neverwinter Nights, more

FREE+ Learn More
Save 50%

ESR HaloLock MagSafe Car Charging Mount hits $27 (Save 32%) more from $6

From $6 Learn More
Reg. $60

Today’s best game deals: Pokemon Rescue Team $43, Overcooked! PS5/Series X $35, more

$43 Learn More
20% off

LEGO’s International Space Station falls to $56 following a 20% discount, more from $16

From $16 Learn More