Save on Samsung’s true wireless earbuds: Buds+ $110 (27% off), more

Amazon currently offers the Samsung Galaxy Buds+ True Wireless Earbuds for $109.99 shipped in various styles. Down from its usual $150 going rate, today’s offer amounts to 27% in savings and matches our previous mention. Equipped with a true wireless design, Samsung’s Galaxy Buds+ deliver 11-hours of audio playback per charge, or 22 when you slip them into the Qi-enabled case. The inclusion of Samsung’s Ambient Sound feature cuts out distracting audio to round out the feature set here. Over 50,000 customers have left a 4.7/5 star rating and you can get a closer look in our hands-on review. Head below for more.

(Update 2/22 11:00 a.m.): Amazon is now offering the Jabra Elite 85t True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds for $179.99 shipped. Also matched at Best Buy. Regularly $230, today’s offer is 22% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. Noise cancellation, up to 25-hours of battery life, and 12mm speakers round out the feature set here. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds at Amazon.

Also on sale today, Amazon offers the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live for $139.99 in a variety of styles. Down from its $170 going rate, today’s offer amounts to $30 in savings and is the best we’ve tracked in over a month. Sporting a similar true wireless design, these earbuds deliver a unique bean-like form-factor alongside added sound cancellation features and up to 21 hour battery life with the Qi charging case. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 20,000 customers and our hands-on review offers some additional insight.

This morning also saw a notable price cuts on Beats Studio3 Headphones go live. Delivering ANC and support for Apple’s W1 chip, you’ll currently be able to pick up the cans at $150 off. That’s alongside all of the other markdowns in our headphones guide today, as well.

Samsung Galaxy Buds+ features:

Samsung Galaxy Buds+ are versatile earbuds that harmonize warm, satisfying bass tones with crisp high notes delivering addictively rich tracks. With the ability to selectively tune in or out environmental noise, you can stay in the zone on a phone call or get lost in your favorite playlist, all without hitting pause. With a battery that is built to go all day and a customizable fit, Galaxy Buds+ are designed to move to your rhythm.

