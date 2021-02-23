Anker’s PowerExpand Thunderbolt 3 docks on sale from $104 (Save 20%)

AnkerDirect via Amazon currently offers its PowerExpand Elite 13-in-1 Thunderbolt 3 Dock for $219.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Down from its usual $250 going rate, today’s offer saves you $30, is the lowest we’ve seen in over two months, and marks the third-best discount to date. This 13-in-1 Thunderbolt 3 dock expands the I/O of your Mac with a single cable. On top of sending 85W of power passthrough to your machine, it’ll also yield a 4K HDMI output, Gigabit Ethernet, two USB-C slots, four USB-A ports, and SD card readers. Over 470 customers have left a 4.1/5 star rating and you can get a closer look in our Tested with 9to5Toys review. Head below for more.

Also on sale, AnkerDirect via Amazon offers its PowerExpand 7-in-1 Thunderbolt 3 Mini Dock for $103.99 when clipping the on-page coupon. Normally fetching upwards of $200, it recently dropped to $130 with today’s offer saving you an extra 20% and marking a new all-time low. Sporting a more portable form-factor than the lead deal, this version of Anker’s Thunderbolt 3 hub delivers 45W charging alongside an array of seven additional ports. Rated 3.7/5 stars.

While we’re talking about workstation upgrades, don’t forget that you can score this all-in-one Tonor USB mic bundle on sale for $24 right now. But that’s alongside all of the other markdowns in our Mac accessories guide today, as well as this up to 40% off Monoprice standing desk sale.

Anker PowerExpand Elite features:

Equipped with dual Thunderbolt 3 ports, 2 USB-C ports, 4 USB-A ports, an HDMI port, an Ethernet port, SD/microSD card slots, and a 3.5 mm AUX port. With 85W and 15W Thunderbolt 3 ports plus an 18W USB-C Power Delivery port, PowerExpand offers multiple ways to get a high-speed charge for anything from laptops to phones and more. The Thunderbolt 3 port supports 5K@60Hz while the HDMI port supports a resolution of 4K@60Hz. Connect to both simultaneously to enjoy crystal-clear streaming or mirroring across 2 displays.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!