All-in-one Tonor USB mic bundle with tripod now down at $24 Prime shipped (30% off)

Tonor Direct (99% positive in the last 12-months) via Amazon is offering its TC30 USB Condenser Microphone bundle for $23.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly as much as $35 and selling for closer to $30 as of late, this is up to 31% off the going rate and is among the most affordable solutions out there. Not only do you get the USB mic (compatible with Mac, PC, and Linux right out of the box), but this bundle also includes the shock mount, foldable mic tripod, pop screen filter, and a 2-meter USB-C to USB-A cable. Perfect for folks looking for a simple and affordable video chatting, podcasting, and even gaming solution, the mic features a cardiod pickup pattern and “an excellent off-axis suppression function,” which should provide good recording quality while avoiding some of the unwanted room noise and background sound. Rated 4+ stars from over 4,500 Amazon customers. More details below.

Just for comparison sake, today’s deal puts the model above well below one of the most affordable Blue Snowball mics which currently fetch $50 at Amazon. But you’ll have a hard time finding any other USB mic bundles from a trusted brand for less than $24 Prime shipped right now. Be sure to swing by our roundup of the best podcasting gear and mics for even more options.

Speaking of microphones and the like, be sure to check out our hands on reviews for the Movo UM700 USB model and the portable Tula hybrid recorder while you’re at it. We also recently saw a series of notable USB-C models hit courtesy of JLab starting from under $50 as well.

More on the Tonor USB Mic bundle:

Plug and Play: With a USB 2.0 data port, no additional driver is required. TC30 is compatible with Windows, macOS and Linux. Ideal for gaming, podcasting, zoom meeting, streaming, Skype chatting, online conference.

Cardioid Pickup Pattern: The mic has a cardioid pickup pattern and an excellent off-axis suppression function, allowing it to capture more natural sound and suppress unwanted background noise.

Easy to Install: Without any assembly, only need to attach the pop filter to the mic tripod, then it can be plug and play.

